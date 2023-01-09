She Can primed to do a repeat in the feature event 

January 09, 2023 12:30 am | Updated January 08, 2023 07:36 pm IST - Hyderabad:

The 3-year-old filly She Can, who won well in her last start, should score an encore in the Byerly Turk Million (Gr. 3), the feature event of Monday’s (Jan. 9) races here.

1. DECCAN PRINCE PLATE (Div. III) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.00 p.m.: 1. Bellaque (8) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. High Reward (4) Md. Ekram Alam 58, 3. Happy Go Lucky (6) Kuldeep S 56.5, 4. Lightning Fairy (3) G. Naresh 56.5, 5. Zohra (2) Mohit Singh 55, 6. Riffa (7) Rafique Sk. 53.5, 7. Sea Of Class (5) Surya Prakash 53 and 8. Fresh Hope (1) Ajay Kumar 52.5.

1. BELLAQUE, 2. HIGH REWARD, 3. HAPPY GO LUCKY

2. AGOSTINI PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, Fillies 3-y-o only, 1.30: 1. Alcahol Free (2) Surya Prakash 54.5, 2. Fara (7) Mohit Singh 54.5, 3. Fayola (10) Aneel 54.5, 4. Fly Me (6) Md. Ismail 54.5, 5. Moon Walk (8) B. Nikhil 54.5, 6. Oskars Glory (9) Koushik 54.5, 7. Planet Royale (1) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 8. Queen Empress (3) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 9. Reigning Beauty (4) Afroz Khan 54.5 and 10. Toffee (5) Gaurav Singh 54.5.

1. REIGNING BEAUTY, 2. QUEEN EMPRESS, 3. TOFFEE

3. DECCAN PRINCE PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.00: 1. Baisa (1) Kiran Naidu 60, 2. Divine Connection (8) R.S. Jodha 57, 3. Stay Smart (6) Gaurav Singh 55.5, 4. Deccan Ranger (3) Santosh Raj 54, 5. Tantalising Star (2) B. Nikhil 53, 6. Nishaan (5) Abhay Singh 52, 7. Muaser (7) P. Ajeeth Kumar 51 and 8. Blast In Class (4) Ajay Kumar 50.5.

1. MUASER, 2. BAISA, 3. DECCAN RANGER

4. DECCAN PRINCE PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.35: 1. Mr. Perfect (1) Mohit Singh 60, 2. Sopranos (3) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 3. Explosive (6) P. Ajeeth Kumar 55, 4. Lodon Bell (4) Afroz Khan 53.5, 5. N R I Fantasy (7) Ashad Asbar 53, 6. Classical Music (2) Gaurav Singh 51, 7. Miss Madhura Nagar (5) Santosh Raj 51 and 8. Delhi Heights (8) Surya Prakash 50.

1. MR. PERFECT, 2. SOPRANOS, 3. N R I FANTASY

5. G. VASUDEVA REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.10: 1. Morior Invictus (5) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 2. Unsung Hero (4) Rafique Sk. 60, 3. True Icon (1) B. Nikhil 57.5, 4. Thanks (8) Kuldeep S 57, 5. Bellagio (3) Afroz Khan 55, 6. La Mirage (2) Suraj Narredu 54, 7. Candy Girl (7) Gaurav Singh 53.5, 8. Crimson Rose (9) Akshay Kumar 53.5 and 9. Castlerock (6) G. Naresh 52.

1. CRIMSON ROSE, 2. UNSUNG HERO, 3. THANKS

6. BYERLY TURK MILLION (Gr. III) (1,200m) (Terms), Fillies 3-y-o only, 3.45: 1. Calista Girl (2) B. Nikhil 56, 2. Proud Mary (3) Suraj Narredu 56, 3. She Can (4) Akshay Kumar 56, 4. Bash On Regardless (1) P. Ajeeth Kumar 53 and 5. Sangreal (5) P. Trevor 53.

1. SHE CAN, 2. PROUD MARY

7. KASU BRAHMANANDA REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85, 4.20: 1. Ballerina (1) P. Trevor 60, 2. Amyra (3) Mukesh Kumar 59, 3. Kingston (6) Gaurav Singh 58.5, 4. Black Onyx (2) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 5. Xfinity (9) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 6. Stunning Force (8) Mohit Singh 54, 7. Ayr (4) Afroz Khan 52.5, 8. Trump Star (5) Santosh Raj 52.5 and 9. Blissful (7) Md. Ekram Alam 51.5.

1. BALLERINA, 2. BLACK ONYX, 3. XFINITY

8. MOMENT OF GLORY PLATE (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 4.55: 1. Aiza (5) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Inside Story (1) R.S. Jodha 60, 3. Star Cruise (9) Kuldeep S 60, 4. Canterbury (7) Md. Ekram Alam 58.5, 5. Good Tidings (2) Santosh Raj 57.5, 6. Aarya (4) Abhay Singh 57, 7. Sweet Melody (8) Afroz Khan 57, 8. Alina (3) P. Ajeeth Kumar 56 and 9. Space Time (6) Aneel 54.

1. AIZA, 2. GOOD TIDINGS, 3. STAR CRUISE

Day’s Best : BALLERINA

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 3, 4 & 5. (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.