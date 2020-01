Shaoqing impresses

Shaoqing impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (March 31) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Uncle Scrooge (Joseph) 55, 600/41. Easy. Way Ahead (Jethu), Backstreet Bay (Merchant) 54, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Star Phoenix (app), Star Wars (Kuldeep) 54, 600/41.5. Former ended three lengths in front. Boadicea (Jethu) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Storm Star (app), Tip Top Taffy (Parbat) 51, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1000m: Victoriana (Jethu), Imperial Heritage (T. Mahesh) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Oracle (Shelar) 1-7.5, 600/40. Moved well. Shaoqing (T. Mahesh) 1-3, 800/50, 600/39. Moved impressively.

1200m: Dragonmoss (Parbat), Baby Face (N.Rawal) 1-20, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Merabella (Roushan), Minding (F.Irani) 1-25, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

800m: Exodus (Jethu) 54, 600/41. Moved freely.