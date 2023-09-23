ADVERTISEMENT

Shamrock, Stravinsky, Synthesis, Victoria Punch, Irish Coffee and Rembrandt excel

September 23, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Shamrock, Stravinsky, Synthesis, Victoria Punch, Irish Coffee and Rembrandt excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept 23)

Outer sand: 600m: Phoebe (rb) 45. Moved well. Del Mar (rb) 45. Moved freely. Altamonte (Vivek) 44. Strode out well.

1000m: Jersey Legend (rb) 1-14, 600/43. Moved impressively. Victoria Punch (Rozario) 1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Four Wheel Drive (Ashok) 1-13, 600/43. Moved well. A Star Is Born (Suraj) 1-12, 600/42.5. Impressed.

1200m: Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. In fine trim. Rembrandt (P. Surya) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Siege Courageous (Mudassar) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Shamrock (Suraj) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. A fine display. Sheer Bliss (Shinde) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/46. Retains form.

1400m: Synthesis (Suraj) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. Moved fluently. Southernaristocrat (B. Paswan) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Irish Coffee (Antony) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Bruce Almighty (Tousif) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Burmese (Shinde) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

1600m: Stravinsky (Antony) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A good display.

Outer sand - Sept 22: 600m: Chiraag (rb) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Ruling Dynasty (S. John) 1-16, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Elveden (S. John) 1-14, 600/42. Note.

1200m: Angeles (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1400m: Seventh Samurai (S. John) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Strode out well.

