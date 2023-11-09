ADVERTISEMENT

Shamrock, Something Royal, Glorious Grace, Beautiful and Grace catch the eye

November 09, 2023 12:30 am | Updated November 08, 2023 05:46 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Shamrock, Something Royal, Glorious Grace, Beautiful and Grace caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 8).

Outer sand:

800m: Legendary Striker (Hindu Singh) 1-0, 600/44. Easy. Cartel (rb), King Sun (B, Dharshan) 56.5, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Coeur De Lion (S. Chinoy) 56, 600/42. Unextended. Starkova (S.J. Moulin) 55.5, 600/43. Fit.

1000m: Sunny Isles (R. Manish), Bella Noir (A.M. Tograllu) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43. They shaped well. Aquila (B, Dharshan), Fashionista (N. Murugan) 1-9, 800/56.5, 600/45. They worked well. Grace (Hindu Singh), Presidential (R.S. Bhati) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Run Happy Run (Ram Nandan), Skylight (rb) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45. They finished level. Desert Star (R. Manish), Aviothic (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Mon General (Farhan Alam) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. Urged in the last part. Sweet Legacy (R.S. Bhati), Tycoonist (Hindu Singh) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/42. Latter who was six lengths behind at the start finished level. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Extended. Perfect Blend (Ramandeep) 1-8.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. Urged. Jack Richer (Ram Nandan), Forest Lake (rb) 1-18, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Stern Maiden (Ram Nandan) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5.

1200m: Something Royal (R. Manish), Glorious Grace (Inayat) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. They moved impressively. Beautiful (Hindu Singh), Septimius Severus (R.S. Bhati) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Former started three lengths behind, moved well and finished a length in front. Cape Wickham (S.J. Moulin) 1-32, 1000/1-14, 800/59, 600/45. Moved freely. Inner sand:

600m: Wood Art (rb) 41.5.

800m: Mr Mozart (Ram Nandan) 54, 600/40.5. Moved well. Autumn Light (rb) 58.5, 600/45. Thrill Of Power (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Easy.

1000m: Abilitare (rb), Royal Falcon (rb) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. Latter, who was four lengths behind at the start, extended and finished a neck behind. Vision Quest (rb) 1-3, 800/50.5, 600/39.5. Pleased. Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Raffinato (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/43. Annexed (C. Brisson) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Sensations (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47. Sian (R.S. Bhati) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Mystic Zlatan (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42.5. Handy.

1200m: Shamrock (Yash Narredu) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/50.5, 600/38. An excellent display.

Gate practice (Inner sand):

1000m: Nightjar (Farid Ansari), Royal Supremacy (rb) 1-5.13. They jumped out well. Empress Royal (Manikandan), Wonderful Era (rb) 1-4.16. They took a good jump. Royal Ikon (Farhan Alam), Greenwich (C. Brisson), Be Calm (rb) 1-5.61. The trio took a good jump. Sheer Rocks (R. Manish), Swarga (rb), Larado (Inayat) 1-4.19. They jumped out well. Seminole Wind (S.J. Moulin), Epoch (P. Vikram) 1-10.46. They took a good jump and were eased up in the straight. Thomas Mount (rb), a 2-y-o (Moonlight Magic - Zazou) (R. Manish), 2-y-o (Dali - Sheer Elation) (rb) 1-11.09. Wisaka (rb), Midnight Sparkle (Ram Nandan) 1-6.93. Former jumped out smartly and finished well in front. Flurry Heart (Farhan Alam) 1-6.

Noted on Tuesday (Nov. 7):

Outer sand:

600m: Autumn Shower (rb) 45. Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 43.5. Easy.

800m: Star Of Liberty (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Relic Warrior (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Vision Quest (rb), Wind Symbol (rb) 59, 600/44. They were easy. Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/42. In fine shape. Sea Waters (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Opus One (Ramandeep), Magical Wave (rb) 1-0, 600/43.5. They finished together. Bohemian Star (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Easy. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh), Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 56, 600/41.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 1-7.5, 800/56, 600/44.5. Eased up.

