HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shamrock, Something Royal, Glorious Grace, Beautiful and Grace catch the eye

November 09, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI:

Shamrock, Something Royal, Glorious Grace, Beautiful and Grace caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 8).

Outer sand:

800m: Legendary Striker (Hindu Singh) 1-0, 600/44. Easy. Cartel (rb), King Sun (B, Dharshan) 56.5, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Coeur De Lion (S. Chinoy) 56, 600/42. Unextended. Starkova (S.J. Moulin) 55.5, 600/43. Fit.

1000m: Sunny Isles (R. Manish), Bella Noir (A.M. Tograllu) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43. They shaped well. Aquila (B, Dharshan), Fashionista (N. Murugan) 1-9, 800/56.5, 600/45. They worked well. Grace (Hindu Singh), Presidential (R.S. Bhati) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Run Happy Run (Ram Nandan), Skylight (rb) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45. They finished level. Desert Star (R. Manish), Aviothic (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Mon General (Farhan Alam) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. Urged in the last part. Sweet Legacy (R.S. Bhati), Tycoonist (Hindu Singh) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/42. Latter who was six lengths behind at the start finished level. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Extended. Perfect Blend (Ramandeep) 1-8.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. Urged. Jack Richer (Ram Nandan), Forest Lake (rb) 1-18, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Stern Maiden (Ram Nandan) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5.

1200m: Something Royal (R. Manish), Glorious Grace (Inayat) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. They moved impressively. Beautiful (Hindu Singh), Septimius Severus (R.S. Bhati) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Former started three lengths behind, moved well and finished a length in front. Cape Wickham (S.J. Moulin) 1-32, 1000/1-14, 800/59, 600/45. Moved freely. Inner sand:

600m: Wood Art (rb) 41.5.

800m: Mr Mozart (Ram Nandan) 54, 600/40.5. Moved well. Autumn Light (rb) 58.5, 600/45. Thrill Of Power (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Easy.

1000m: Abilitare (rb), Royal Falcon (rb) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. Latter, who was four lengths behind at the start, extended and finished a neck behind. Vision Quest (rb) 1-3, 800/50.5, 600/39.5. Pleased. Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Raffinato (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/43. Annexed (C. Brisson) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Sensations (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47. Sian (R.S. Bhati) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Mystic Zlatan (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42.5. Handy.

1200m: Shamrock (Yash Narredu) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/50.5, 600/38. An excellent display.

Gate practice (Inner sand):

1000m: Nightjar (Farid Ansari), Royal Supremacy (rb) 1-5.13. They jumped out well. Empress Royal (Manikandan), Wonderful Era (rb) 1-4.16. They took a good jump. Royal Ikon (Farhan Alam), Greenwich (C. Brisson), Be Calm (rb) 1-5.61. The trio took a good jump. Sheer Rocks (R. Manish), Swarga (rb), Larado (Inayat) 1-4.19. They jumped out well. Seminole Wind (S.J. Moulin), Epoch (P. Vikram) 1-10.46. They took a good jump and were eased up in the straight. Thomas Mount (rb), a 2-y-o (Moonlight Magic - Zazou) (R. Manish), 2-y-o (Dali - Sheer Elation) (rb) 1-11.09. Wisaka (rb), Midnight Sparkle (Ram Nandan) 1-6.93. Former jumped out smartly and finished well in front. Flurry Heart (Farhan Alam) 1-6.

Noted on Tuesday (Nov. 7):

Outer sand:

600m: Autumn Shower (rb) 45. Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 43.5. Easy.

800m: Star Of Liberty (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Relic Warrior (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Vision Quest (rb), Wind Symbol (rb) 59, 600/44. They were easy. Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/42. In fine shape. Sea Waters (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Opus One (Ramandeep), Magical Wave (rb) 1-0, 600/43.5. They finished together. Bohemian Star (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Easy. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh), Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 56, 600/41.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 1-7.5, 800/56, 600/44.5. Eased up.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.