Shamrock, Seventh Samurai, Burmese, English Bay and Ultimate Chance shine

August 14, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Racing Correspondent

Shamrock, Seventh Samurai, Burmese, English Bay and Ultimate Chance excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (August 14)

Inner sand

1200m: The Omega Man (Rayan) 1-25, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

1400m: Yukan (Shreyas) 1-34.5, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. A fine display.

Outer sand

600m: Mr Humble (P. Surya) 46. Easy. Cat Whiskers (rb) 42. Stretched out well. Southern Dynasty (rb) 43. Worked well. Top Dancer (Indrajeet) 45. Moved on the bit. Star Comet (rb) 42. Strode out well.

1000m: Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Balor (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/43. Shaped well. Emeraldo (Arvind) 1-12, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Asagiri (Salman K), Super Sapphire (rb) 1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Southern Force (Rayan), Flying Brave (B. Nayak) 1-14.5, 600/46.5. Former finished five lengths in front. My Solitaire (Chetan K), Lady Godvin (rb) 1-15, 600/46. They finished together.

1200m: Ultimate Chance (D. Patel), Roman Spirit (Inayat) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Double Scotch (Aliyar) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Stretched. Shamrock (Shinde) 1-24, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. An eye catching display. Seventh Samurai (S. John) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Measure Of Time (Rayan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved impressively. Burmese (Shinde), Galaticus (Prabhakaran) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former showed out.

1400m: English Bay (Arul), Four Wheel Drive (Inayat) 1-45, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. They impressed.

