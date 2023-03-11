Shamrock primed to score in the Octogonal Stakes

March 11, 2023 12:30 am | Updated March 10, 2023 06:08 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Shamrock, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Octogonal Stakes (1,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (March 11). False rails (width about 5.75m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. COUNT FLEET PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Altamonte (5) Vivek 60, 2. By The Book (1) Likith Appu 60, 3. War Trail (8) Srinath 60, 4. Elite Agent (7) Kiran Rai 58.5, 5. He’s The One (3) Hindu S 58.5, 6. Dawn Rising (2) L.A. Rozario 58, 7. Marco Polo (4) Kirtish Bhagat 57.5, 8. Regal Force (6) Ashhad Asbar 53 and 9. Sand Castles (9) Arshad 53.

1. WAR TRAIL, 2. MARCO POLO, 3. BY THE BOOK

2. CLASSIC STORY TROPHY (Div. II). (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. El Alamein (2) Rayan 60, 2. Foi (4) Darshan 59.5, 3. Agera (5) S. John 59, 4. Master Of Courage (1) Vivek 59, 5. Golden Starlet (7) Kiran Rai 58.5, 6. Debonair (6) Tousif 58, 7. Raffles (9) Srinath 58, 8. Fair Counsel (3) Hindu S 55.5 and 9. Bellissimo (8) Koshi K 55.

1. AGERA, 2. FOI, 3. RAFFLES

3. FRANKEL STAKES (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Hope Island (7) S. John 62.5, 2. Katana (5) Srinath 62, 3. Queen Regnant (6) Darshan 58, 4. Armory (2) Kiran Rai 57, 5. Speaking Of Stars (3) Salman K 57, 6. Thunderstruck (1) Arvind K 55, 7. Aferpi (8) Tousif 54 and 8. Je Ne Sais Quoi (4) Kirtish Bhagat 53.5.

1. HOPE ISLAND, 2. ARMORY, 3. SPEAKING OF STARS

4. OCTOGONAL STAKES (1,400m), rated 60 to 85, 3-30: 1. De Villiers (2) Trevor 60, 2. Knight In Hooves (5) M. Prabhakaran 58, 3. Peyo (1) Khurshan Alam 58, 4. Shamrock (4) Suraj 57, 5. Polished Girl (8) Vinod Shinde 55.5, 6. Douglas (3) L.A. Rozario 54, 7. Capable (6) Tousif 50 and 8. Ruling Goddess (7) Arshad 50.

1. SHAMROCK, 2. DE VILLIERS, 3. RULING GODDESS

5. CLASSIC STORY TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-00: 1, Stars Above (5) S. John 62, 2. Star Admiral (8) Darshan 61, 3. Sociable (4) L.A. Rozario 60.5, 4. Appsara (3) Kiran Naidu 59, 5. Rightly Noble (2) Rayan 58.5, 6. Cash Out (9) R. Pradeep 58, 7. Belvedere (7) B. Nayak 57, 8. Empire Of Dreams (1) Hindu S 55.5, 9. Oxytocin (—) (—) 55 and 10. Royal Grant (6) Kiran Rai 55.

1. STARS ABOVE, 2. SOCIABLE, 3. STAR ADMIRAL

6. MAJ.C. NEWTON-DAVIS MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-30: 1. Magnus (6) Suraj 57, 2. Pharazon (2) L.A. Rozario 57, 3. Star Concept (1) Kiran Naidu 57, 4. Amazing Attraction (4) Trevor 55.5, 5. Auspicious Queen (3) Kiran Rai 55.5 and 6. Mystikos (5) Neeraj 55.5.

1. AMAZING ATTRACTION, 2. MYSTIKOS

7. MOUNT JOY PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Lycurgus (1) Srinath 60, 2. Spectacular (5) Neeraj 59, 3. Peluche (6) L.A. Rozario 58.5, 4. Own Legacy (3) Darshan 58, 5. Southern Power (4) Ashhad Asbar 57, 6. See My Heels (2) Suraj 56.5, 7. Clever Hans (7) Hindu S 52.5 and 8. Augusto (8) Trevor 52.

1. CLEVER HANS, 2. AUGUSTO, 3. SPECTACULAR

8. COUNT FLEET PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 5-30: 1. Baroness (7) Kiran Rai 62.5, 2. Altair (2) Srinath 62, 3. Emeraldo (3) L.A. Rozario 60.5, 4. Mega Success (8) Jagadeesh 60, 5. Konichiwa (5) Trevor 59.5, 6. Benignity (4) Rayan 59, 7. Country’s Jewel (1) S. John 58.5 and 8. The Intruder (6) B. Nayak 58.5.

1. ALTAIR, 2. KONICHIWA, 3. BARONESS

Day’s best: SHAMROCK

Double: HOPE ISLAND — CLEVER HANS

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.