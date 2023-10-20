ADVERTISEMENT

Shamrock obliges in the Governor’s Cup

October 20, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MYSURU:

S. Narredu-trained Shamrock (Suraj Narredu up), won the Governor’s Cup, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Oct 20). The winner is owned by M/s. M. Ravi, Daulat Chhabria, K. Kaliyaperumal & Mrs. R. Chellam. Trainer S. Narredu won three races on the day.

The results:

1. SPECTACULAR QUEST PLATE: FEARLESS JOEY (Suraj) 1, Bruce Almighty (Srinath) 2, Irish Rockstar (S. Saqlain) 3 and D Gold Star (S. Qureshi) 4. 7-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m, 36.08s. ₹15 (w), 10 and 22 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 36, FP: 58, Q: 53, Trinella: 147, Exacta: 718. Favourite: Fearless Joey. Owners: Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP & Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal. Trainer: S. Narredu.

2. YADAVAGIRI PLATE: ROYAL TITLE (Darshan) 1, Against All Odds (A.K. Aniket) 2, Unity (M. Naveen) 3 and White Lies (Koshi K) 4. 3/4, 4 and 1/2. 1m, 25.54s. ₹80 (w), 18, 13 and 10 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 56, FP: 657, Q: 121, Trinella: 839, Exacta: 39,267. Favourite: Unity. Owners: M/s. Kiran K.S & P.M. Nanaiah. Trainer: Dinesh Pujar.

3. SUNDERBANS PLATE (Div. II): THE GREY GERANIUM (M. Naveen) 1, Jersey Legend (S. Shareef) 2, Chiraag (T. Pavan) 3 and D Don King (Jagadeesh) 4. 3-3/4, 7-1/4 and 1. 1m, 11.68s. ₹17 (w), 10, 15 and 12 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 27, FP: 73, Q: 32, Trinella: 107, Exacta: 1,191. Favourite: The Grey Geranium. Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

4. A.R. SUBRAMANYA RAJ URS MEMORIAL TROPHY: ETERNAL PRINCESS (P. Siddaraju) 1, Kingofthejungle (Angad) 2, Michigan Melody (Prabhu K) 3 and Viva La Vida (A. Merchant) 4. Not run: Gold Kite. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 10.35s. ₹30 (w), 10, 21 and 20 (p), SHP: 53, THP: 40, FP: 332, Q: 265, Trinella: 1,476, Exacta: 37,866 (carried over). Favourite: Aldgate. Owners: M/s. K. Kaliyaperumal, Teja Gollapudi, M. Ravi & Mrs. R. Chellam. Trainer: S. Narredu.

5. GOVERNOR’S CUP: SHAMROCK (Suraj) 1, Shubankar (A. Merchant) 2, Kushaq (Srinath) 3 and Jewel Thief (Angad) 4. 1-1/2, 2 and 7-1/4. 2m, 04.72s. ₹12 (w), 10 and 14 (p), SHP: 18, THP: 26, FP: 19, Q: 26, Trinella: 25, Exacta: 69. Favourite: Shamrock. Owners: M/s. M. Ravi, Daulat Chhabria, K. Kaliyaperumal & Mrs. R. Chellam. Trainer: S. Narredu.

6. HASTHINAPURA PLATE: SOUND OF CANON’S (A. Merchant) 1, Guiding Force (A. Baandal) 2, Gintoki (Shreyas S) 3 and Trust Bond (G. Umesh) 4. 1-1/4, 4-1/4 and 4-1/2. 1m, 24.05s. ₹30 (w), 13, 10 and 18 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 39, FP: 87, Q: 19, Trinella: 206, Exacta: 874. Favourite: Guiding Force. Owner: Mr. P.I. Joseph. Trainer: Aditya K.

7. SUNDERBANS PLATE (Div. I): WORLDLY WISE (S. Saqlain) 1, Seoul (A. Baandal) 2, Treasure Chest (Inayat) 3 and Appsara (S. Hussain) 4. 2-1/2, Shd and 1. 1m, 11.93s. ₹39 (w), 13, 17 and 11 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 38, FP: 523, Q: 211, Trinella: 826, Exacta: 3,470. Favourite: Elveden. Owner: Mr. Kersi H Vachha. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

Jackpot: ₹2,823 (three tkts.); Runner-up: 172 (21 tkts.); Mini Jackpot: 815 (carried over); Treble (i): 794 (two tkts); (ii): 192 (15 tkts.).

