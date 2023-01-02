ADVERTISEMENT

Shamrock, Kulsum and Multifaceted please

January 02, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Shamrock, Kulsum and Multifaceted pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Jan. 2).

Inner sand:

1000m: Armory (rb), Sacred Creator (rb) 1-6.5, 600/39. They moved impressively.

Outer sand:

1000m: Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-8, 600/39.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Kulsum (Salman K), Del Pico (Vaibhav) 1-37, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished level.

1600m: Shamrock (Shinde) 1-54.5, (1,600-600) 1-6. In fine nick. Triple Wish (S. Shareef) 1-53, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively.

I nner sand — Jan 1:

600m: Cristaldo (rb), Palomino (S. Shareef) 41. They moved freely.

Outer sand:600m: Sea Blush (rb) 44. Moved on the bit. Prana (Antony) 44. In fine trim.

1400m: Roman Power (Antony) 1-45, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine condition.

