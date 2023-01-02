HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shamrock, Kulsum and Multifaceted please

January 02, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Shamrock, Kulsum and Multifaceted pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Jan. 2).

Inner sand:

1000m: Armory (rb), Sacred Creator (rb) 1-6.5, 600/39. They moved impressively.

Outer sand:

1000m: Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-8, 600/39.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Kulsum (Salman K), Del Pico (Vaibhav) 1-37, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished level.

1600m: Shamrock (Shinde) 1-54.5, (1,600-600) 1-6. In fine nick. Triple Wish (S. Shareef) 1-53, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively.

I nner sand — Jan 1:

600m: Cristaldo (rb), Palomino (S. Shareef) 41. They moved freely.

Outer sand:600m: Sea Blush (rb) 44. Moved on the bit. Prana (Antony) 44. In fine trim.

1400m: Roman Power (Antony) 1-45, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine condition.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.