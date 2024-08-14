Shamrock, Excellent Lass, Art Of Romance, Vyasa, Casteel and Elfin Knight catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (August 14).

Outer sand:

600m: Golden Thunder (Antony) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: Immortal Beauty (Shinde) 1-14, 600/43. Maple Leaf (Rayan) 1-13, 600/44. In fine trim. Pheonomenon (Akshay) 1-11, 600/42. Pleased.

1200m: Force Of Nature (Koshi K) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Super Bold (rb), Anzac Parade (Rayan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. They moved freely. Magnetic (Akshay) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Shaped well. Shamrock (Shinde) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. In fine nick. Bold Act (Siddaraju), Verrazzano (Suraj) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Latter started six lengths behind and finished level. Straordinario (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Klimt (P. Vikram), Desert Goddess (Antony) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Former showed out. Mystikos (rb), Final Call (Antony) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Art Of Romance (Sai Kiran) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Rodney (rb), Imperial Blue (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Light Fantastic (rb), Vivaldi (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Latter started five lengths behind and finished two lengths behind. Bruce Almighty (Salman K), Superhero (Rayan) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/46. Former finished two lengths ahead. Recreator (Faizan), Sling Shot (Koshi K) 1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1600m: Excellent Lass (Suraj) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. An excellent display. Supernatural (J. Chinoy) 1-55, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. A fine display. Vyasa (Akshay) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. A pleasing display. Casteel (Suraj), Fearless Joey (Shinde) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Former put up a fine display while the latter joined at 600m and finished two lengths behind. Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep) 1-52, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. A good display.