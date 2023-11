Shamrock claims the Deepak Khaitan Memorial Guindy Gold Cup 

November 11, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Shamrock (Suraj Narredu up) won the Deepak Khaitan Memorial Guindy Gold Cup (1,600m), the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Nov. 11). The winner is the property of Mr. M. Ravi, Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal & Mrs. R. Chellam. S. Narredu trains the winner.

1. KELSO HANDICAP (Div. I): OPUS ONE (C. Umesh) 1, Wild Frank (P. Surya) 2, Turf Melody (M. Bhaskar) 3 and Bohemian Star (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 4, 2 and 1-. 1m, 8.76s. Rs. 28 (w), 13, 17 and 24 (p), SHP: 63, THP: 47, FP: 208, Q: 114, Tla: 618.

Owners: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: Suraj Shaw.

2. KELSO HANDICAP (Div. II): MAGICAL WAVE (C. Umesh) 1, Windsor Walk (Ram Nandan) 2, Sunny Isles (B. Dharshan) 3 and Star Of Liberty (Farid Ansari) 4. 4-1/4, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 9.17s. Rs. 26 (w), 11, 15 and 18 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 43, FP: 72, Q: 45, Tla: 203.

Owners: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep by Mr. Rajendran & Mr. Dhruv Kumar Futnani. Trainer: Suraj Shaw.

3. SHAMARDAL HANDICAP (Div. I): GUTSY (C. Brisson) 1, Swarga (Mustakim Alam) 2, Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 3 and Cartel (Hindu Singh) 4. Lnk, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 15.10s. Rs. 13 (w), 10, 12, and 13 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 31, FP: 30, Q: 27, Tla: 91.

Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing. Trainer: B Suresh.

4. SHAMARDAL HANDICAP (Div. II): GIMMLER (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Sheer Rocks (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Great Spirit (M. Bhaskar) 3 and Fiat Justitia (Ram Nandan) 4. 1/2, 9-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 15.09s. Rs. 13 (w), 10, 17 and 35 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 68, FP: 41, Q: 34, Tla: 414.

Owners: Mr. Cheriyan Abraham & Mr. K.K. Belliappa. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

5. MADRAS RACE CLUB TROPHY: RUBIROSA (Neeraj) 1, Glorious Grace (P. Sai Kumar) 2, The Awakening (Yash Narredu) 3 and Legendary Striker (R.S. Bhati) 4. 1-3/4, 2-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 28.08s. Rs. 81 (w), 21, 14 and 18 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 53, FP: 258, Q: 118, Tla: 3,313.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

6. DEEPAK KHAITAN MEMORIAL GUINDY GOLD CUP (Gr. III): SHAMROCK (Suraj Narredu) 1, Once You Go Black (C. Umesh) 2, Imperial Power (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Coeur De Lion (Mustakim Alam) 4. 7-1/2, 1 and 3-3/4. 1m, 41.01s. Rs. 16 (w), 11 and 16 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 28, FP: 27, Q: 28, Tla: 59.

Owners: Mr. M. Ravi, Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal & Mrs. R. Chellam. Trainer: S. Narredu.

7. SICKLE HANDICAP: CYNOSURE (S.J. Moulin) 1, Lionel (C. Umesh) 2, Grace (Hindu Singh) 3 and Felix (Mustakim Alam) 4. 1-3/4, 1/2 and shd. 1m, 30.17s. Rs. 350 (w), 19, 15 and 17 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 62, FP: 1,487, Q: 716, Tla: 12,941.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

8. MR PROSPECTOR HANDICAP: MISS ALLURE (Yash Narredu) 1, Neziah (Neeraj) 2, Perfect Blend (Mustakim Alam) 3 and Anzio (C. Brisson) 4. 1-3/4, nose and 2-1/4. 1m, 42.70s. Rs. 25 (w), 17, 12 and 12 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 42, FP: 72, Q: 28, Tla: 264.

Owners: Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal & Kunal Gupta Stud Farm. Trainer: D. Narredu.

9. LONGCHAMP HANDICAP: MSG FANTASY (Hindu Singh) 1, Memory Lane (Mustakim Alam) 2, Royal Falcon (Jagadeesh) 3 and The Sting (Koshi Kumar) 4. 1/2, 1-1/4 and 7-1/4. 1m, 45.18s. Rs.34 (w), 15, 29 and 11 (p), SHP: 71, THP: 63, FP: 142, Q: 94, Tla: 553.

Owner: Mr. Sukhdeep Singh. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

Jkt: Rs. 39,840 (5 tkts), Runner up: 7,114 (12 tkts), Mini Jkt: 9,427 (8 tkts), Tr (i): 242 (197 tkts), (ii): 7,660 (8 tkts).

