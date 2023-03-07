ADVERTISEMENT

Shamrock, Champions Way, Granpar, Burmese and Divine Blessings shine

March 07, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Shamrock, Champions Way, Granpar, Burmese and Divine Blessings shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (March 7).

Inner sand:

600m: Star Concept (Prabhakaran), Good Tip (Shinde) 40.5. They moved well.

1000m: Rochelle (rb) 1-10, 600/40. Moved freely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Shamrock (Suraj) 1-18, 1,000/1-4, 600/39. A good display. Silver Swift (rb) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Moved on the bit. Golden Vision (Shinde) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. Stretched out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Macron (R. Pradeep) 46. Easy. Kallania (Lakhan) 44.5. In fine trim. Southern Ruler (Aliyar) 43.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Champions Way (Suraj) 1-13.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Able One (Jagadeesh) 1-14, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Burmese (Suraj), Fearless Joey (Shinde) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former moved impressively and finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Granpar (S.K. Paswan) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine condition.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: By The Book (Likith), Silkwood (Rozario) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Latter slowly out and finished distance ahead. Skyfire (P. Ramesh), Righty Noble (rb), Ultimate Choice (Rayan) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Skyfire impressed. Multisided (Lakhan), The Pirate (R. Pradeep) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39. Former slowly out and finished five lengths ahead. Starry Wind (rb), High Opinion (rb) 1-19.5, (1200-600) 37. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Oxytocin (Sai Kiran), War Trail (Arvind K), Masteroftheskies (Afsar K), Extraordinary (P. Siddaraju) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39. They jumped out well, first two named were the pick. Super Hero (P. Mani), Chandra Kanta (rb), Desert Dragon (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. First two named impressed. Divine Blessings (Likith), Super Ruffian (rb) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Aircraft (R. Pradeep), Sand Castle (rb) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Divo (Lakhan) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 46.5. Jumped out well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US