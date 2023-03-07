Shamrock, Champions Way, Granpar, Burmese and Divine Blessings shine

March 07, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Shamrock, Champions Way, Granpar, Burmese and Divine Blessings shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (March 7).

Inner sand:

600m: Star Concept (Prabhakaran), Good Tip (Shinde) 40.5. They moved well.

1000m: Rochelle (rb) 1-10, 600/40. Moved freely.

1200m: Shamrock (Suraj) 1-18, 1,000/1-4, 600/39. A good display. Silver Swift (rb) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Moved on the bit. Golden Vision (Shinde) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. Stretched out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Macron (R. Pradeep) 46. Easy. Kallania (Lakhan) 44.5. In fine trim. Southern Ruler (Aliyar) 43.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Champions Way (Suraj) 1-13.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Able One (Jagadeesh) 1-14, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Burmese (Suraj), Fearless Joey (Shinde) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former moved impressively and finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Granpar (S.K. Paswan) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine condition.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: By The Book (Likith), Silkwood (Rozario) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Latter slowly out and finished distance ahead. Skyfire (P. Ramesh), Righty Noble (rb), Ultimate Choice (Rayan) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Skyfire impressed. Multisided (Lakhan), The Pirate (R. Pradeep) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39. Former slowly out and finished five lengths ahead. Starry Wind (rb), High Opinion (rb) 1-19.5, (1200-600) 37. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Oxytocin (Sai Kiran), War Trail (Arvind K), Masteroftheskies (Afsar K), Extraordinary (P. Siddaraju) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39. They jumped out well, first two named were the pick. Super Hero (P. Mani), Chandra Kanta (rb), Desert Dragon (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. First two named impressed. Divine Blessings (Likith), Super Ruffian (rb) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Aircraft (R. Pradeep), Sand Castle (rb) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Divo (Lakhan) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 46.5. Jumped out well.