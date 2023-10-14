ADVERTISEMENT

Shamrock, Aldgate, Champions Way, Knight In Hooves, Blue God and Bruce Almighty excel

October 14, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Shamrock, Aldgate, Champions Way, Knight In Hooves, Blue God and Bruce Almighty excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct 14).

Inner sand:

600m: Obsidian (Syed Imran) 39.5. Strode out well.

1000m: General Pattron (B. Paswan) 1-6.5, 600/40. Moved attractively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Polished Girl (Suraj) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/38.5. Pleased. Silver Swift (Syed Imran) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Strode out well. Impiana (B. Paswan) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Ricardo (S. John), Inspire (rb) 43.5. They finished level. Balor (Ashok), Konabos (Tousif) 44.5. They moved freely. Siege Courageous (Indrajeet) 46. Easy.

1000m: Excellent Ray (Salman K), Immortal Beauty (Suraj) 1-15, 600/43.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Mighty Zo (Indrajeet) 1-15.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Shadow’saim (Rayan) 1-16, 600/46. Easy. Fearless Joey (Suraj) 1-16.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Imperial Blue (rb)1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Sir Tristan (S. John) 1-14, 600/44. Strode out well. Musterion (rb) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Queen Regnant (Darshan) 1-14, 600/42. Strode out well. Seventh Samurai (S. John) 1-15, 600/46.5. Easy. Showflake (Salman K), Appsara (Prabhakaran) 1-14, 600/42.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Dallas Drifter (S. Shareef) 1-14, 600/43.5. Note.

1200m: Ebotse (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Lex Luthor (S. Shareef) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Worked well. Angeles (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. In fine trim. Blue God (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Impressed. Worldly Wise (Arul) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Stretched. Champions Way (Suraj), Knight In Hooves (Shinde) 1-29, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. They impressed while the latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Contador (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Jersey Legend (S. Shareef) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Je Ne Sais Quoi (B. Paswan) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Shaped well. Aldgate (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. A good display. Knotty Dancer (Suraj) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Pleased. Altamonte (Vivek), Asher (Chetan K) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. They finished together. Ruling Dynasty (Mudassar) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. Moved well. Eridani (Syed Imran), Bleue Dali (B. Paswan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. They moved impressively. Skyfire (Saddam), Mr Humble (Surya) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Victoria Punch (rb), Victoria Doresaani (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They finished level. Southernaristocrat (Syed Imran) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up. Augusto (S. Shareef) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Bruce Almighty (S. Shareef), Southern Power (Tousif) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1600m: Shamrock (Shinde) 2-0, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Retains form.

Outer sand — Oct 13:

600m: Bowen (Ashok), Anzac Parade (Tousif) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: Granpar (Rayan) 1-16, 600/46. Easy. Irish Rockstar (Arul) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. Worked well.

1200m: Amazing Attraction (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Elpenor (Shreyas) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine trim.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US