Shamrock, Aldgate, Champions Way, Knight In Hooves, Blue God and Bruce Almighty excel

October 14, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Shamrock, Aldgate, Champions Way, Knight In Hooves, Blue God and Bruce Almighty excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct 14).

Inner sand:

600m: Obsidian (Syed Imran) 39.5. Strode out well.

1000m: General Pattron (B. Paswan) 1-6.5, 600/40. Moved attractively.

1200m: Polished Girl (Suraj) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/38.5. Pleased. Silver Swift (Syed Imran) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Strode out well. Impiana (B. Paswan) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Ricardo (S. John), Inspire (rb) 43.5. They finished level. Balor (Ashok), Konabos (Tousif) 44.5. They moved freely. Siege Courageous (Indrajeet) 46. Easy.

1000m: Excellent Ray (Salman K), Immortal Beauty (Suraj) 1-15, 600/43.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Mighty Zo (Indrajeet) 1-15.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Shadow’saim (Rayan) 1-16, 600/46. Easy. Fearless Joey (Suraj) 1-16.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Imperial Blue (rb)1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Sir Tristan (S. John) 1-14, 600/44. Strode out well. Musterion (rb) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Queen Regnant (Darshan) 1-14, 600/42. Strode out well. Seventh Samurai (S. John) 1-15, 600/46.5. Easy. Showflake (Salman K), Appsara (Prabhakaran) 1-14, 600/42.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Dallas Drifter (S. Shareef) 1-14, 600/43.5. Note.

1200m: Ebotse (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Lex Luthor (S. Shareef) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Worked well. Angeles (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. In fine trim. Blue God (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Impressed. Worldly Wise (Arul) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Stretched. Champions Way (Suraj), Knight In Hooves (Shinde) 1-29, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. They impressed while the latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Contador (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Jersey Legend (S. Shareef) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Je Ne Sais Quoi (B. Paswan) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Shaped well. Aldgate (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. A good display. Knotty Dancer (Suraj) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Pleased. Altamonte (Vivek), Asher (Chetan K) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. They finished together. Ruling Dynasty (Mudassar) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. Moved well. Eridani (Syed Imran), Bleue Dali (B. Paswan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. They moved impressively. Skyfire (Saddam), Mr Humble (Surya) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Victoria Punch (rb), Victoria Doresaani (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They finished level. Southernaristocrat (Syed Imran) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up. Augusto (S. Shareef) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Bruce Almighty (S. Shareef), Southern Power (Tousif) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1600m: Shamrock (Shinde) 2-0, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Retains form.

Outer sand — Oct 13:

600m: Bowen (Ashok), Anzac Parade (Tousif) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: Granpar (Rayan) 1-16, 600/46. Easy. Irish Rockstar (Arul) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. Worked well.

1200m: Amazing Attraction (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Elpenor (Shreyas) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine trim.

