Shambala and Kimiko impress

Shambala and Kimiko impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 13) morning.

Sand track:

800m: Constable (Vivek G), Psychic Star (N. Bhosale) 54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Looking Like A Wow (Gore), Battista (rb) 55, 600/40. They ended level. Kariena (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Worked well. The General (Bhawani) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Land Of Plenty (rb) 55, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Alexandros (N. Bhosale) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Santissimo (Vivek G), Picasso (N. Bhosale) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Shambala (T.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Democracy (Vivek G) 1-9, 800/56, 600/42. Moved freely. Kimiko (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Impressed.

Race track:

1000m: Zarkan (Zameer) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Worked freely.

Noted on November 12.

Sand track:

600m: 2/y/os Fourth Wing (Nazil), It’s Game Time (A. Prakash) 38. They moved level freely.

800m: Prince Igor (app), 52, 600/40. Slightly urged. Mirae (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Superluminal (Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well.