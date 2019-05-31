Shadow Of Love claims Nilgiris Gold Trophy

Shadow Of Love (Ashhad Asbar up) won the Nilgiris Gold Trophy, the Chief event of the races held here on Friday (May 31). The winner is owned by Mr. K. Sashabindu Das, Mr. N. Suresh & Mr. K. Vittal and trained by Mandanna.

1. TIGER HILLS PLATE (1,100m), rated upto 25: RIVER BEND (Umesh) 1, Orange Pekoe (Ayaz Khan) 2, Flame Of Diablo (A. Imran) 3 and Be My Light (Brisson) 4. Not run: Pride Of Chennai. 1, 5-3/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 9.12s. ₹13 (w), 7, 10 and 6 (p), SHP: 24, FP: 40, Q: 33, Tla: 96. Favourite: Flame Of Diablo. Owner: Mr. C.P. Ponnappa. Trainer: Parmar.

2. DEEP IMPACT PLATE (1,500m), rated 20 to 45: SWISS AGATTA (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Asian Empress (Umesh) 2, Helleborus (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Shreya’s Pet (A. Imran) 4. Not run: Beforethedawn. 1, 2 and 2. 1m, 34.09s. ₹24 (w), 7, 6 and 5 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 142, Q: 65, Tla: 372. Favourite: Asian Empress. Owners: M/s. Sshaawn Horses & Sports Pvt.Ltd. Trainer: C. Marshall.

3. TODA PLATE (Div. I) (1,300m), rated 60 to 85: EMBASSY (Nakhat Singh) 1, Queen Regent (Brisson) 2, Drei Bruder (Umesh) 3 and Cerrado (Shahar Babu) 4. Not run: My Kingdom. 1-3/4. 1 and hd. 1m, 19.63s. ₹49 (w), 9, 8 and 7 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 156, Q: 62, Tla: 810. Favourite: Royal Prestige. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

4. NILGIRIS GOLD TROPHY (1,300m), 3-y-o only (Terms): SHADOW OF LOVE (Ashhad Asbar) 1, King T’Chala (Umesh) 2, Breaking Bounds (Shahar Babu) 3 and Apalis (A. Imran) 4. 1, 1-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 19.43s. ₹66 (w), 18, 10 & 9 (p), SHP: 24, FP: 119, Q: 437, Tla: 4,027. Favourite: Apalis. Owner: Mr. K. Sashabindu Das, Mr. N. Suresh & Mr. K. Vittal. Trainer: Mandanna.

5. BLUE MOUNTAIN CUP (1,300m), rated 20 to 45: SHIELD MAIDEN (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Mulligan (Ayaz Khan) 2, Lady Blazer (A. Imran) 3 and Branka (Brisson) 4. Not run: Sultan Pheroze. 1/2, hd and 2. 1m, 21.19s. ₹37 (w), 8, 109 and 9 (p), SHP: 351, FP: 1,093 (c/o), Tla: 8,949 (c/o). Favourite: Star Proof. Owner: Mrs. Anita Iqbal. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

6. GAME SANCTUARY PLATE (1,300m), 4-y-o & above rated 40 to 65: WONDER BLAZE (Umesh) 1, Grey Twilight (Noorshed) 2, Caballo Rapido (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Countrys’ Grace (Dhebe) 4. 6, 1 and 1-1/2. 1m, 19.44s. ₹23 (w), 12, 9 and 22, SHP: 23, FP: 597, Q: 159 and Tla: 10,207. Favourite: Country’s Grace. Owner: Dr. Murali Venkataswamy. Trainer: Uthaiah.

7. TODA PLATE (Div. II) (1,300m), rated 60 to 85: SHAMWARI (A. Imran) 1, Academus (Brisson) 2, Semele (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Sentosa (Ashhad Asbar) 4. Not run: Powder Puff and Kapalua. Snk, 1 and 3/4. 1m, 19.83s. ₹29 (w), 9, 8 and 7 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 134, Q: 114, Tla: 548. Favourite: Cotton Hall. Owner: M/s. Five Star Shipping Co.Pvt.Ltd. Trainer: R. Foley.

Jackpot: ₹1,04,582 (carried over on 4th leg), Mini Jackpot: 20,453 (two tkts.), Treble (i): 3,029 (11 tkts.), (ii): 1,602 (31 tkts.).