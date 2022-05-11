Shabelle, Disruptor and The Sovereign Orb shine
Shabelle, Disruptor and The Sovereign Orb shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (May 11).
Inner sand:
600m: Alpha Domino (rb), Idealist (Mudassar) 40. They worked well.
Outer sand:
600m: Bangor On Dee (rb) 45.5. Easy. The Inheritor (Ramesh K) 43. Moved impressively.
1200m: Arthur (A. Asbar) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved well. Remontoir (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. shaped well. The Sovereign Orb (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. A fine display.
1400m: Disruptor (P. Trevor) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Moved fluently. True Marshall (A. Asbar) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Pleased. Shabelle (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved attractively.
Gate practice - inner sand:
1200m: Crown Consort (Suraj), Eternal Princess (M. Naveen), Polished Girl (Khurshad) 1-21, (1,200-600) 41. First two named impressed.
Noted on - May 10:
Outer sand:
1200m: Speaking Of Love (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim.
