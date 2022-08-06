Races

Shabelle, Ashwa Yudhvir, High Opinion, Lake Tahoe, Winmylove and Stormy Ocean please

Racing Correspondent BENGALURU August 06, 2022 18:29 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 18:29 IST

Shabelle, Ashwa Yudhvir, High Opinion, Lake Tahoe, Winmylove and Stormy Ocean pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (August 6)

Inner sand:

1000m: Bentayga (Rozario), Mitsuro (rb) 1-11, 600/40.5. They finished together.

1200m: Tiger Returns (Nazerul), Belvedere (Rayan) 1-23, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1400m: Moon's Blessing (Shreyas) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Pleased.

1600m: Pissarro (Indrajeet) 1-51, 1,400/1-36, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Phoenix Surprise (Ikram), Blazing Engine (rb) 43.5. Former moved well. All Attraction (P. Ramesh) 44. Easy. Beldona (rb) 41.5. In fine nick. Turkoman (Salman K) 44. Easy.

1000m: High Opinion (rb), 1-10.5, 600/41. In fine condition. Chisox (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43. Worked well. Four Wheel Drive (Mark) 1-15, 600/42.5. Handy.

1200m: Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Shaped well. Southern Power (Nazrual), Fierce Fighter (Rayan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. They strode out well. Salento (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Stretched out well. Stars Above (S. John) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Automatic (B. Paswan) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively. Shabelle (Shreyas S) 1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Impressed. Raffles (rb) Sir Tyrrell (Mark) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths in front.

1400m: Ashwa Yudhvir (Shinde) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A good display. Lake Tahoe (Arul) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved attractively. Ruling Goddess (rb) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. In good shape. De Villiers (Indrajeet) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Unextended. Stormy Ocean (S. John) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. A good display. Lagarde (Indrajeet) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. He moved well within himself. Sovereign Orb (Indrajeet) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Handy. Tignanello (rb), Montelena (Rozario) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. They are in fine nick. Sunshine Prince (S. John) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Winmylove (S. John) 1-40, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A fine display. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-40, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Pink Jasmine (Indrajeet) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased.

1600m: Silvarius (S. John) 1-54, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Responded well to the urgings.

Gate Practice Inner sand:

1400m: Limited Edition (Salman K), First Royalist (rb) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 52. They took a level jump and the former finished well ahead. Rule Of Law (Kiran Rai), Noble Ruler (Darshan) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 56.5. Former finished three lengths in front.

