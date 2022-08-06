Shabelle, Ashwa Yudhvir, High Opinion, Lake Tahoe, Winmylove and Stormy Ocean please
Shabelle, Ashwa Yudhvir, High Opinion, Lake Tahoe, Winmylove and Stormy Ocean pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (August 6)
Inner sand:
1000m: Bentayga (Rozario), Mitsuro (rb) 1-11, 600/40.5. They finished together.
1200m: Tiger Returns (Nazerul), Belvedere (Rayan) 1-23, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead.
1400m: Moon's Blessing (Shreyas) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Pleased.
1600m: Pissarro (Indrajeet) 1-51, 1,400/1-36, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Moved attractively.
Outer sand:
600m: Phoenix Surprise (Ikram), Blazing Engine (rb) 43.5. Former moved well. All Attraction (P. Ramesh) 44. Easy. Beldona (rb) 41.5. In fine nick. Turkoman (Salman K) 44. Easy.
1000m: High Opinion (rb), 1-10.5, 600/41. In fine condition. Chisox (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43. Worked well. Four Wheel Drive (Mark) 1-15, 600/42.5. Handy.
1200m: Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Shaped well. Southern Power (Nazrual), Fierce Fighter (Rayan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. They strode out well. Salento (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Stretched out well. Stars Above (S. John) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Automatic (B. Paswan) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively. Shabelle (Shreyas S) 1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Impressed. Raffles (rb) Sir Tyrrell (Mark) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths in front.
1400m: Ashwa Yudhvir (Shinde) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A good display. Lake Tahoe (Arul) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved attractively. Ruling Goddess (rb) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. In good shape. De Villiers (Indrajeet) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Unextended. Stormy Ocean (S. John) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. A good display. Lagarde (Indrajeet) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. He moved well within himself. Sovereign Orb (Indrajeet) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Handy. Tignanello (rb), Montelena (Rozario) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. They are in fine nick. Sunshine Prince (S. John) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Winmylove (S. John) 1-40, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A fine display. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-40, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Pink Jasmine (Indrajeet) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased.
1600m: Silvarius (S. John) 1-54, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Responded well to the urgings.
Gate Practice — Inner sand:
1400m: Limited Edition (Salman K), First Royalist (rb) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 52. They took a level jump and the former finished well ahead. Rule Of Law (Kiran Rai), Noble Ruler (Darshan) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 56.5. Former finished three lengths in front.
