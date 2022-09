Shabelle and Sekhmet shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept 21).

Inner sand: 600m: Rudram (rb) 40. Moved well.

Outer sand: 600m: Sekhmet (S. John) 42. Moved impressively. Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Siege Perilous (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. In fine trim.

1200m: Brooklyn Supreme (Aliyar), My Vision (R. Pradeep) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. They moved together.

1400m: Shabelle (Shreyas) 1-39, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Moved fluently.