Seventh Samurai primed to deliver in first division of Holding Court Stakes

August 18, 2023 12:30 am | Updated August 17, 2023 07:49 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Seventh Samurai, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Holding Court Stakes (Div. I), (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Friday (Aug 18). False rails (width about 2m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. BETWAY WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY DAY STAKES (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 1-30 p.m.: 1. Contador (5) S. John 62, 2. Treasure Chest (10) Inayat 62, 3. Sekhmet (4) Arvind K 61, 4. Double Vision (9) P. Siddaraju 59, 5. Lady Godiva (3) Chethan K 59, 6. Infinite Spirit (6) Vinod Shinde 58, 7. Altamonte (2) Vivek 57, 8. Ultimate Choice (7) B. Dharshan 56, 9. Russian Romance (8) Shreyas S 52.5 and 10. Perfect Halo (1) Rajesh K 52.

1. CONTADOR, 2. TREASURE CHEST, 3. SEKHMET

2. SHA TIN STAKES (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 2-00: 1. Southern Force (10) Akshay K 60.5, 2. Super Ruffian (3) Inayat 59, 3. My Solitaire (8) Rayan 55, 4. Oxytocin (7) Afsar Khan 55, 5. Domina (9) Antony 54, 6. Noble Ruler (2) Salman Khan 54, 7. Loving Pearl (4) R. Pradeep 53.5, 8. Jersey Legend (5) Arvind K 53, 9. Recreator (6) Vinod Shinde 52 and 10. Star Azeem (1) G. Vivek 51.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. OXYTOCIN, 2. SOUTHERN FORCE, 3. SUPER RUFFIAN

3. BARALOY STAKES (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 6-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Four Wheel Drive (1) Antony 62, 2. Queen Regnant (6) Likith Appu 62, 3. Southern Power (8) Akshay K 62, 4. Ombudsman (3) Shreyas S 60, 5. Striking Memory (7) Inayat 60, 6. Peluche (4) S. John 59.5, 7. Embosom (2) Vivek 55.5 and 8. Antilope (5) B. Dharshan 53.

1. SOUTHERN POWER, 2. FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, 3. PELUCHE

4. HOLDING COURT STAKES (Div. II), (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-00: 1. Clyde Star (6) A. Ramu 56, 2. Double Scotch (3) Md. Aliyar 56, 3. Pharazon (11) C. Umesh 56, 4. Pyrgos (7) P. Tejeshwar 56, 5. The Whispering (1) Afsar Khan 56, 6. Avicena (8) Antony 54.5, 7. Burmese (2) Yash 54.5, 8. Exelero (10) J.H. Arul 54.5, 9. Halchemeny (9) S. Shareef 54.5, 10. Powerfull Princess (4) Inayat 54.5 and 11. Truth In Wine (5) Hindu S 54.5.

1. PHARAZON, 2. BURMESE, 3. TRUTH IN WINE

5. AUGUST STAKES (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Devils Magic (4) Inayat 60, 2. Aldgate (8) S. John 58.5, 3. Forty Niner (7) Akshay K 57, 4. Groovin (1) Trevor 56, 5. Super Kind (3) R. Pradeep 56, 6. Opus One (2) S. Saqlain 54.5, 7. Augusto (5) Arvind K 53.5, 8. Agera (9) G. Vivek 52 and 9. Stars Above (6) Likith Appu 52.

1. GROOVIN, 2. FORTY NINER, 3. ALDGATE

6. HOLDING COURT STAKES (Div. I), (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Brave Majesty (10) Trevor 56, 2. Crown Witness (1) Vivek 56, 3. High Speed Dive (6) Vishal Bunde 56, 4. Lone Ranger (8) Neeraj 56, 5. Lord Moi (3) C. Umesh 56, 6. Palomino (2) G. Vivek 56, 7. Red Falcon (5) S. Saqlain 56, 8. River Of Gold (4) Akshay K 56, 9. Seventh Samurai (11) Antony 56, 10. Super Stride (7) Hindu S 56 and 11. Tigerking (9) Md. Aliyar 56.

1. SEVENTH SAMURAI, 2. RED FALCON, 3. RIVER OF GOLD

7. AUGUST STAKES (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Tripitaka (4) P. Siddaraju 62, 2. Eternal Princess (6) Vinod Shinde 61.5, 3. English Bay (3) Trevor 60, 4. Divine Blessings (1) Inayat 59, 5. Always Happy (2) Akshay K 58, 6. Archway (8) Antony 57.5, 7. Cash Out (7) R. Pradeep 54 and 8. Montelena (5) S. Saqlain 53.

1. ENGLISH BAY, 2. ALWAYS HAPPY, 3. ARCHWAY

8. SHA TIN STAKES (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. The Omega Man (4) Tousif 61, 2. Wish Again (2) Indrajeet S 59.5, 3. Star Comet (6) S. John 59, 4. The Golden Dream (5) M. Naveen 59, 5. Defining Power (3) Rajesh K 58.5, 6. Air Display (8) Inayat 57.5, 7. Castaneda (9) Antony 55.5, 8. Sling Shot (10) Vivek 53.5, 9. Solo Prince (7) Arvind K 53.5 and 10. Empire Of Dreams (1) G. Vivek 52.5.

1. SOLO PRINCE, 2, WISH AGAIN, 3. EMPIRE OF DREAMS

Day’s best: PHARAZON

Double: SEVENTH SAMURAI — ENGLISH BAY

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.