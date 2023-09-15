Seven horses in the fray for S.A. Poonawalla Million to be run on Sept. 17

September 15, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PUNE:

The S.A. Poonawalla Million, one of the major races of the Pune racing season, will take place on Sunday (Sept.)

This Grade II race run over a mile is important for identifying future champions among three-year-olds. It’s also the richest race for this age group, with a total prize of ₹1.5 million.

Although only seven horses are competing this year, the race wears an open look.

Hall Of Grace from trainer Adhirajsingh Jodha’s yard could be a strong contender based on her last two victories here. Enabler, trained by Malesh Narredu, has impressed in his morning trials and looks promising after his recent win over 1400m.

Trainer Imtiaz Sait’s ward Dream Alliance, who ran consistently in superior company at Mumbai, is working well and could shed the maiden status.

The top-weighted Believe, who hails from trainer S. Waheed’s stables has won three races so far including the F.D. Wadia Trophy recently, may defy the penalty.

Hosidar Daji’s Misty, aims to do better after finishing second to Believe in her last start.