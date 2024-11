Set In Gold, This Is Gold and Pluto catch the eye

Set In Gold, This Is Gold and Pluto caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 25).

Outer sand:

600: Lord Of The Turf (Bharat Mal) 43.5. Niggled. Divine Splendour (Bharat Mal) 46. Easy. Bohemian Andromeda (Bharat Mal) 45.5.

800m: Cloud Jumper (M.S. Deora) 58.5, 600/43.5. Urged. Kallipas (Jitendra Singh) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy.

Inner sand:

600m: Royal Mayfair (Bharat Mal) 40. In fine nick. King’s Guardian (Farid Ansari) 39. Strode out well. Helen Of Troy (Farid Ansari) 40. Shaped well. Cosette (rb) 47. Easy. Air Marshall (rb), Marshall (rb) 44.5. Former finished a lengrth in front. A 2-y-o (Deauville-Armaity) (rb), a 2-y-o (Aranzan - Fire Song) (rb) 47.5. A 2-y-o (Fiero-Mizuki) (M. Bhaskar), a 2-y-o (Fiero Royality (A.S. Peter) 45.5. They moved freely. Sensibility (M.S. Deora) 44.5. Easy. Aurora Borealis (Farid Ansari) 40. In fine condition. Twinkelinhereyes (B. Darshan) 44.5. Moved freely.

800m: Everwin (Inayat), Lumiere (rb) 59, 600/45. The finished together. Set In Gold (A.S. Peter), Rays Of Sun (M. Bhaskar) 53, 600/39.5. Former pleased. Excellent Star (A.S. Peter), Pluto (M. Bhaskar) 53, 600/39. Latter moved fluently and finished four lengths ahead. Schnell (A.S. Peter), Wonder Women (M. Bhaskar) 55, 600/39.5. They were pushed and finished together. This Is Gold (M. Bhaskar), Brilliant Lady (A.S. Peter) 53, 600/39.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished half a length in front.

Noted on Sunday (Nov. 24):

Outer sand:

600m: Windsor Walk (rb), Masterpiece (rb) 45. Royal Marquess (rb) 46.

800m: Sovereign Spirit (A.S. Peter), Asta (Ram Nandan) 1-0, 600/45.5. They were easy and level.

Inner sand:

600m: Elsa (Ram Nandan), Speculation (Shah Alam) 38.5. They moved well. Bomber Jet (M. Bhaskar) 41. Urged in the last part. A 2-y-o (Ampere - Reine Austale) (Shah Alam), Battalion’s Pride (rb) 43. They finished level. Super Stride (Ram Nandan), Atreides (rb) 42.5. Former finished a length in front.

800m: Royal Baron (M.S. Deora), Polki (A.S. Peter) 52. 600/39. They are in fine trim. Black Floral (M.S. Deora), Royal Icon (A.S. Peter) 52, 600/38.5. They impressed. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Kneazle) (Ram Nandan), Multicrown (Shah Alam) 55.5, 600/39. Former finished six lengths in front. Assimilate (S.J. Moulin) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy.

Noted on Saturday (Nov. 23):

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Talladega) rb), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Twice Over) (Hindu Singh) 45. They were easy. Proposed (N. Darshan) 44. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Smoke Ring) (rb), a 2-y-o (Plantaire - Alvarita) (Hindu Singh) 43.5. They are in good shape.

800m: A 2-y-o (Sedgefield - Sword Edge) (A.M. Tograllu), Santamarina Star (N. Darshan) 1-2, 600/46. They moved freely. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Aquitaine (S.J. Moulin), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Auburn Beauty) (R. Gochhi) 59, 600/43.5. They finished together.

Inner sand:

600m: Off Shore Breeze (Shah Alam) 43. Handy. Black Label (Shah Alam) 47. This Is Gold (Yash Narredu) 47. Easy. Air Marshall (K.V. Baskar), Marshall (rb) 42. They finished level. A 2-y-o (Kambaku - Flight To Glory) (S.J. Moulin) 46.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam - Charmed Life) (A.S. Peter), a 2-y-o (Ampere - Bahama Bay) (M. Bhaskar) 48.

800m: A 3-y-o (Ivory Touch - Night Of Stars) (rb), Cosette (Jitendra Singh) 59, 600/44.5. They finished together.

Noted on Friday (Nov. 22):

Outer sand: 600m: Knotty One (P. Vikram) 43. Unextended. Dramatic (P. Vikram), Straordinario (Hindu Singh) 43.5. A fit pair. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Bluebell) (Inayat), Dark Son (rb) 43. They are in good shape. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Let There Be Light) (rb), a 2-y-o (French Navy - High Above) (Hindu Singh) 46.5. They moved freely. A 2-y-o (War Hammer - Barbosell) (Inayat), Memory Lane (Ram Nandan) 44. They were handy.

800m: Suryakrishi (S.J. Moulin) 55, 600/41. Retains form. Neziah (Hindu Singh) 58, 600/43. Urged in the last part. Trevalius (P. Vikram) 57, 600/42.5. Strode out well. A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Golden Weaver) (rb), a 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Lady Of Fame) (Hindu Singh) 1-2, 600/46. They were easy.

Inner sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Surya Lakshmi) (rb), a 2-y-o (French Navy - Night Of Stars) (rb), 46. They moved freely. Wonder Women (A.S. Peter) 43.5. Urged. A 3-y-o (Ivory Touch - Night Of Stars) (rb), Young Heart (rb) 46. Sea Tide (rb), (Lord Admiral - Kneazle) (rb) 47. Both are 2-y-o. Battalion’s Pride (Inayat), a 2-y-o (Ampere - Reine Australe) (Shah Alam) 48.

800m: Ruling Star (M. Bhaskar), Excellent Star (A.S. Peter) 55, 600/39.5. They impressed.