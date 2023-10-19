HamberMenu
Serrano and Waikiki impress

October 19, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Pune:

Serrano and Waikiki impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 19) morning. 

Inner sand:

600m: Geographique (Neeraj) 42. Easy.

800m: Fantastic Flare (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Ultimo (Ajinkya), Bomber (Dashrath) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Zip Along (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Serrano (Parmar), Lit (Dhebe) 1-21,1000/1- 6, 800/52, 600/39. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Note. Mojito (Parmar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. 

1600m: Waikiki (Parmar), Pure (Dhebe) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up two lengths and finished two lengths ahead. 

