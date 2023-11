Serrano and Fighton catch the eye

November 29, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Serrano and Fighton caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Kariena (rb) 38. Moved well. Dragon Wings (Mustakim) 41. Easy. Darwin (Bhawani) 42. Easy. 2/y/o Balthazar (Bhawani) 41. Easy.

800m: Ataash (Shelar) 56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Cellini (P. Shinde) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 53, 60039. Moved well. 2/y/os Dulari (Merchant), Cinderella’s Dream (Nazil) 53, 600/38. Former finished well clear. Mysterious Girl (rb) 56, 600/43. Easy. Scorcese (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Pyrrhus (Mansoor), Supreme Spirit (C. Umesh) 53, 600/39. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Miss American Pie (Parmar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Shaped well. Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well. Kubric (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Lion King (rb) 1-10, 800/57, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Koenig (Shelar) 1-26, 600/45. Eased up in the last part. Mojito (Parmar) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved nicely. Fighton (P. Dhebe) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Exuma (Parmar), Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 1-23, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Geographique (Neeraj), Truly Epic (Hamir) 1-24, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved level freely.

1400m: Chieftain (P. Shinde) 1-39, 1200/1-25, 800/56, 600/43. Worked freely. Serrano (Parmar), Pure (P. Dhebe) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Former was well in hand and they finished level.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Lord Vader (rb), 2/y/o Equilateral (Bhawani) 1-11, 800/55, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead. 2/y/os Affluence (Nazil), Surfrider/Circus Ring (Shahrukh) 1-10, 800/56, 600/44. Former finished distance ahead. Phenom (Parmar), India Strong (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former easily covered three lengths and finished level. Cascade (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Good work.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.