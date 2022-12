Serdar, Evaldo, Siege Perilous, Chul Bul Rani and Ooh La La please

December 18, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Serdar, Evaldo, Siege Perilous, Chul Bul Rani and Ooh La La pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Dec. 18).

Grass Track:

1400m: The Inheritor (Sai Kiran) 1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/38. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

1000m: Vivaldo (Girish) 1-13.5, 600/43. In fine trim.

1200m: Chandrakanta (Naveen K), Amazonite (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Musterian (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Ooh La La (rb), Chiraag (Naveen K) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. The Omega Man (Naveen K), Chul Bul Rani (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Siege Perilous (Girish) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Evaldo (Girish) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. An eye catching display. Serdar (Darshan) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A fine display. Classic Charm (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively.