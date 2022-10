Serdar, Dandi Satyagraha and Eridani shine

Serdar, Dandi Satyagraha and Eridani shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct 3)

Inner sand: 1000m: Divine Muscline (rb) 1-7, 600/40. Note.

Outer sand: 600m: Atomatic (B. Paswan) 46. Easy.

1000m: Dandi Satyagraha (Hindu S), Odin (Hasib A) 1-13, 600/42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Jai Vikram (P. Surya) 1-15, 600/45. Moved well. Star Admiral (Darshan) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Bruce Almighty (Rayan), Southern Power (Nazerul) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Serdar (Darshan) 1-15, 600/43. Pleased.

1200m: Eridani (B. Paswan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Fit for the fray.