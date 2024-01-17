Sensibility, Neziah, Cold Pursuit and Jahzara shine

January 17, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Sensibility, Neziah, Cold Pursuit and Jahzara shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 17).

Outer sand:

600m: Excellent Star (rb) 43.5. Easy. Presidential (rb), Imperial Gesture (rb) 43.5. They moved together. Prince Purple (C. Brisson) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: Sunny Isles (N. Murgan) Aquila (rb) 1-14, 800/57.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths in front. Radiant Star (rb), Blue Eyed Boy (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Latter was urged and finished four lengths in front. Neziah (rb) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/41. In fine trim. Jahzara (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Cold Pursuit (Shyam Kumar) 1-9, 800/56, 600/44. Unextended. Presto Power (rb) 1-13., 800/58, 600/44.5. Urged. Ugly Truth (Shyam Kumar) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/44. Handy. Cloud Jumper (Shyam Kumar) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. In fine condition.

Inner sand:

800m: Windsor Walk (rb), Cavallo Volante (S. Kabdhar) 55.5, 600/42.5. They shaped well. Proposed (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Majestic Charmer (rb) 55.5, 600/41.5. Pushed. Helen Of Troy (rb), Royal Exemplar (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/40.5. They worked well. A 3-y-o (Saamidd - Glebe Queen) (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Turf Beauty (rb) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/42. In good condition. Beauty Of The Turf (Rajendra Singh) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Three Of A Kind (rb) 1-12, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Annexed (rb), Kings Return (rb) 1-7.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. They pleased. Daiyamondo (rb), Chaposa Springs (rb) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and fished a length in front. Vulcanic (rb) 1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/43. In good shape. Sensibility (Shyam Kumar) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/40. Fit for the fray. Preakness (rb) 1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/45.5. Unextended. A 3-y-o (Chinese Whisper - Babushka) (Farid Ansari), Regent Prince (rb) 1-0.5, 600/44. Former, who was urged, finished two lengths ahead. Wonderful Era (rb) 1-11, 800/54, 600/40. Moved impressively.

1200m: Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-27 (1200-600) 39.5. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: King Sun (S. Imran), Run Happy Run (rb) 1-6.80. They jumped out well.

Noted on Tuesday (Jan. 16) — Outer sand:

800m: A 3-y-o (Air Support - Efrhina) (rb), Straordinario (rb) 1-0.5, 600/44.5. They finished level. Star Of Liberty (Farid Ansari) 42.5. Pushed.

Inner sand:

600m: Aurora Borealis (Farid Ansari) 42. Extended. Royal Treasure (Farid Ansari) 38.5. Strode out well.

800m: Sensations (rb) 58, 600/45.5. Easy. A 3-y-o (Chinese Whisper - Babushka) (rb) 1-0, 600/43.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished five lengths in front. Vulcanic (rb) 57.5, 600/40. Pushed.

1000m: Relic Warrior (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/41.5. Worked well. Admiral Shaw (rb), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They moved well and finished level. Clockwise (Inayat), Element (rb) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. They are in fine trim. Bluemed (A.S. Peter), Swarga (Inayat) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. They moved impressively. A 3-y-o (Lord Admiral - Darkyila) (rb), a 3-y-o (Charmo - Fairy Fantasy) (rb) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. They shaped well. Daiyamondo (rb), Chaposa Springs (rb) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished a length in front. Pacific (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Handy. A 3-y-o (Akeed Champion - Silver Cruise) (rb), a 3-y-o (Lucifer Sam - Power Drive) (rb) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/46. They finished together. Abnegator (rb) 1-12.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/48. Eased up.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Tycoonist (rb) 1-8.22. Jumped out well. Presidential (A.S. Peter) 1-10. 38.