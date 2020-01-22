Races

Semele claims Australia Cup

more-in

Semele (Nakhat Singh up) won the Australia Cup, the main event of the races held here on Wednesday (Jan. 22). The winner is owned by M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd., M.A.M. Ramswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust & M/s. Hyperion Bloodstock P. Ltd. and trained by R. Foley

1. GERMANY CUP (1,800m), rated 20 to 45: GLORIOUS ASSET (Yash) 1, Swiss Agatta (Nazerul) 2, Fabulous Show (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Welcome Winner (Umesh) 4. 1-1/4, 3-1/4 and 1. 1m, 51.81s. ₹21 (w), 14 and 60 (p), SHP: 86, FP: 276, Q: 570, Tla: 1,336. Favourite: Welcome Winner. Owner: Mr. Saif Hoosein Nensey, Mrs. Nissa Hoosein Nensey & Mr. Hussain Sultan Ali Nensey. Trainer: Sebastian.

2. TAMILNADU COMMEMORATION CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): PENANG (Yash) 1, Embrace (Shahar Babu) 2, Icy River (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Royal Dreams (Md. Asif Khan) 4. 1-1/4, 4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 12.53s. ₹13 (w), 9, 9 and 14 (p), SHP: 23, FP: 96, Q: 28, Tla: 532. Favourite: Majestic Charmer. Owners: Mr. K.R. Muthukaruppan & Mr. V.M. Gopal. Trainer: Mandanna.

3. JAPAN CUP (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: INTO THE LIGHT (B. Nikhil) 1, Parrys Glory (Md. Asif Khan) 2, Star Waves (Iltaf Hussain) 3 and Pragmatic (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2-1/4, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 59.18s. ₹110 (w), 17, 12 and 15 (p), SHP: 38, FP: 243, Q: 509, Tla: 3,341. Favourite: Fire Strike. Owners: Mr. J. Ramesh, Mr. A. Ganesan & Mr. D. Ponkumaran. Trainer: Mandanna.

4. JAPAN CUP (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: LORD OF KINGS (Nakhat Singh) 1, Incredible Star (M. Bhaskar) 2, Obbession (Zervan) 3 and Daring Dancer (Yash) 4. 3-1/2, lnk and 1-3/4. 59.67s. ₹18 (w), 9, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 84, Q: 50, Tla: 675. Favourite: Jagathi. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

5. AUSTRALIA CUP (1,400m), rated 60 to 85: SEMELE (Nakhat Singh) 1, Sentosa (Zervan) and Storm Flag (Yash) deadheat 2 and Rum Runner (Gaddam) 4. 1/2, deadheat and 3/4. 1m, 23.76s. ₹45 (w), 9, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: 11 and 11, FP: 70 (for 5 & 4), 83 (for 5 & 6), Q: 41(for 5 & 4), 32 (for 5 & 6) Tla: 321. Favourite: Smashing Approach. Owners: M/s. Five Star Shipping Co.Pvt.Ltd., M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust & M/s. Hyperion Bloodstock P. Ltd. Trainer: R. Foley.

6. FRANCE CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: BALLER (Umesh) 1, Desert Hawk (Yash) 2, Rosebrook (Kamigallu) 3 and Areca Cruise (Gaddam) 4. 2-1/4, 2-1/2 and lnk. 1m, 10.93s. ₹8 (w), 5, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 25, FP: 10, Q: 10, Tla: 89. Favourite: Baller. Owner: Mr. Mohit Malhotra. Trainer: Sebastian.

7. KOREA CUP (1,000m), rated 00 to 25: RIVER BEND (A.M. Alam) 1, Driftwood Pacific (Nazerul) 2, Heavenly Blue (Md. Asif Khan) 3 and Excellanza (K.V. Baskar) 4. Lnk, 5-3/4 and 1. 59.76s. ₹33 (w), 15, 12 and 16 (p), SHP: 35, FP: 113, Q: 67, Tla: 1,299. Favourite: Magic Storm. Owner: Mr. C. Ponnappa. Trainer: Parmar.

Jkt: ₹41,096 (one tkt.); Runner-up: 1,174 (15 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 2,909 (four tkts.), Tr (i): 2,394 (five tkts.), (ii): 467 (56 tkts.).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Races
horse racing
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2020 6:50:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/semele-claims-australia-cup/article30625775.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY