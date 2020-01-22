Semele claims Australia Cup

Semele (Nakhat Singh up) won the Australia Cup, the main event of the races held here on Wednesday (Jan. 22). The winner is owned by M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd., M.A.M. Ramswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust & M/s. Hyperion Bloodstock P. Ltd. and trained by R. Foley

1. GERMANY CUP (1,800m), rated 20 to 45: GLORIOUS ASSET (Yash) 1, Swiss Agatta (Nazerul) 2, Fabulous Show (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Welcome Winner (Umesh) 4. 1-1/4, 3-1/4 and 1. 1m, 51.81s. ₹21 (w), 14 and 60 (p), SHP: 86, FP: 276, Q: 570, Tla: 1,336. Favourite: Welcome Winner. Owner: Mr. Saif Hoosein Nensey, Mrs. Nissa Hoosein Nensey & Mr. Hussain Sultan Ali Nensey. Trainer: Sebastian.

2. TAMILNADU COMMEMORATION CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): PENANG (Yash) 1, Embrace (Shahar Babu) 2, Icy River (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Royal Dreams (Md. Asif Khan) 4. 1-1/4, 4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 12.53s. ₹13 (w), 9, 9 and 14 (p), SHP: 23, FP: 96, Q: 28, Tla: 532. Favourite: Majestic Charmer. Owners: Mr. K.R. Muthukaruppan & Mr. V.M. Gopal. Trainer: Mandanna.

3. JAPAN CUP (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: INTO THE LIGHT (B. Nikhil) 1, Parrys Glory (Md. Asif Khan) 2, Star Waves (Iltaf Hussain) 3 and Pragmatic (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2-1/4, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 59.18s. ₹110 (w), 17, 12 and 15 (p), SHP: 38, FP: 243, Q: 509, Tla: 3,341. Favourite: Fire Strike. Owners: Mr. J. Ramesh, Mr. A. Ganesan & Mr. D. Ponkumaran. Trainer: Mandanna.

4. JAPAN CUP (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: LORD OF KINGS (Nakhat Singh) 1, Incredible Star (M. Bhaskar) 2, Obbession (Zervan) 3 and Daring Dancer (Yash) 4. 3-1/2, lnk and 1-3/4. 59.67s. ₹18 (w), 9, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 84, Q: 50, Tla: 675. Favourite: Jagathi. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

5. AUSTRALIA CUP (1,400m), rated 60 to 85: SEMELE (Nakhat Singh) 1, Sentosa (Zervan) and Storm Flag (Yash) deadheat 2 and Rum Runner (Gaddam) 4. 1/2, deadheat and 3/4. 1m, 23.76s. ₹45 (w), 9, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: 11 and 11, FP: 70 (for 5 & 4), 83 (for 5 & 6), Q: 41(for 5 & 4), 32 (for 5 & 6) Tla: 321. Favourite: Smashing Approach. Owners: M/s. Five Star Shipping Co.Pvt.Ltd., M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust & M/s. Hyperion Bloodstock P. Ltd. Trainer: R. Foley.

6. FRANCE CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: BALLER (Umesh) 1, Desert Hawk (Yash) 2, Rosebrook (Kamigallu) 3 and Areca Cruise (Gaddam) 4. 2-1/4, 2-1/2 and lnk. 1m, 10.93s. ₹8 (w), 5, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 25, FP: 10, Q: 10, Tla: 89. Favourite: Baller. Owner: Mr. Mohit Malhotra. Trainer: Sebastian.

7. KOREA CUP (1,000m), rated 00 to 25: RIVER BEND (A.M. Alam) 1, Driftwood Pacific (Nazerul) 2, Heavenly Blue (Md. Asif Khan) 3 and Excellanza (K.V. Baskar) 4. Lnk, 5-3/4 and 1. 59.76s. ₹33 (w), 15, 12 and 16 (p), SHP: 35, FP: 113, Q: 67, Tla: 1,299. Favourite: Magic Storm. Owner: Mr. C. Ponnappa. Trainer: Parmar.

Jkt: ₹41,096 (one tkt.); Runner-up: 1,174 (15 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 2,909 (four tkts.), Tr (i): 2,394 (five tkts.), (ii): 467 (56 tkts.).