Sekhmet, River Deep and Mehra please

Sekhmet, River Deep and Mehra pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 18).

Inner sand:

600m: Aditya (M. Naveen), Valencia (R. Ravi) 39. They strode out well.

1000m: River Deep (A. Ramu), Dhanteras (Sai Kiran) 1-11, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Mehra (Arvind), Fyling Brave (R. Pradeep) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Former showed out.

Outer sand:

600m: Quick Witted (rb) 43.5. Stretched out well. Continues (Sai Kiran), Supercharge (rb) 45.5. They finished level.

1000m: Imperial Blue (Rozario), Sunlit Path (rb) 1-16, 600/44.5. They moved on the bit.

1200m: Sekhmet (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Klimt (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up. Sea Jack (Ikram) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up in the last part.

1600m: The Leader (Shreyas) 2-2, 1,400/1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition.