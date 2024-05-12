ADVERTISEMENT

Seeking The Stars wins the Bangalore Turf Club Ltd Trophy

Published - May 12, 2024 12:07 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Racing Correspondent

Suraj Shaw’s Seeking The Stars (C. Umesh up) won the Bangalore Turf Club Ltd Trophy (1,200m), the main event of the races held e on Saturday (May. 11).

The winner is owned by M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep. by Mr. Rajendran.

Trainer K.S. Mandanna and jockey C. Umesh scored a treble each.

1. SAPPORO HANDICAP: ARIKATTU (R. Manish) 1, Memory Lane (A.S. Peter) 2, Eclipse Award (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Annalisa (C. Umesh) 4. 4-3/4, 2-3/4 and shd. 1m, 28.64s.

Owners: Mr. Harmeet Singh Chhabra & K.S. Mandanna. Trainer: Mandanna.

2. OWN OPINION PLATE: KRISHVI (C. Umesh) 1, Annette (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Dramatic (Hindu Singh) 3 and Everwin (C. Brisson) 4. 1/2, 7-1/4 and shd. 1m, 28.06s.

Owners: Mr. Balaji M.V., Mr. J. Ramesh & Mr. K.K. Belliappa. Trainer: Mandanna.

3. DELHI RACE CLUB (1940) LTD TROPHY (Div. I): GREAT SPIRIT (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Bohemian Star (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Wild Frank (M.S. Deora) 3 and Despacito (Hindu Singh) 4. 3/4, 3-1/4 and 2-3/4. 1m,15.97s.

Owners: M/s. Zam Zam Enterprises & Mr. K.S. Mandanna. Trainer: Mandanna.

4. BANGALORE TURF CLUB LTD TROPHY: SEEKING THE STARS (C. Umesh) 1, Samurai Blue (S.J. Moulin) 2, Cynosure (Surya Prakash) 3 and Bertha (Hindu Singh) 4. 6-3/4, nose and 1-1/2. 1m, 14.28s.

Owner: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: Suraj Shaw.

5. DELHI RACE CLUB (1940) LTD TROPHY (Div, II): WOOD ART (M.S. Deora) 1, Rwanda (P. Vikram) 2, Stolen Glance (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Stern Maiden (K.V. Baskar) 4. 1-1/4 , hd and lnk. 1m, 16.30s.

Owner: Mr. M.P. Biddappa. Trainer: Uthaiah.

6. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB CUP: GOLD FAME (C. Umesh) 1, Salome (Koshi Kumar) 2, Safety (Inayat) 3 and Mystic Zlatan (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 3/4, 4 and hd. 1m, 41. 13s.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

7. MYSORE RACE CLUB LTD TROPHY: SHEER ELEGANCE (A.M. Tograllu) 1, King O Star (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Air Marshall (K.V. Baskar) 3 and Silver Soul (R. Manish) 4. not run: The Sting. 1-3/4, 7 and 1. 1m, 28.15s.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

