Seeking The Stars wins the Bangalore Turf Club Ltd Trophy

Suraj Shaw’s Seeking The Stars (C. Umesh up) won the Bangalore Turf Club Ltd Trophy (1,200m), the main event of the races held e on Saturday (May. 11).

The winner is owned by M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep. by Mr. Rajendran.

Trainer K.S. Mandanna and jockey C. Umesh scored a treble each.

1. SAPPORO HANDICAP: ARIKATTU (R. Manish) 1, Memory Lane (A.S. Peter) 2, Eclipse Award (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Annalisa (C. Umesh) 4. 4-3/4, 2-3/4 and shd. 1m, 28.64s.

Owners: Mr. Harmeet Singh Chhabra & K.S. Mandanna. Trainer: Mandanna.

2. OWN OPINION PLATE: KRISHVI (C. Umesh) 1, Annette (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Dramatic (Hindu Singh) 3 and Everwin (C. Brisson) 4. 1/2, 7-1/4 and shd. 1m, 28.06s.

Owners: Mr. Balaji M.V., Mr. J. Ramesh & Mr. K.K. Belliappa. Trainer: Mandanna.

3. DELHI RACE CLUB (1940) LTD TROPHY (Div. I): GREAT SPIRIT (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Bohemian Star (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Wild Frank (M.S. Deora) 3 and Despacito (Hindu Singh) 4. 3/4, 3-1/4 and 2-3/4. 1m,15.97s.

Owners: M/s. Zam Zam Enterprises & Mr. K.S. Mandanna. Trainer: Mandanna.

4. BANGALORE TURF CLUB LTD TROPHY: SEEKING THE STARS (C. Umesh) 1, Samurai Blue (S.J. Moulin) 2, Cynosure (Surya Prakash) 3 and Bertha (Hindu Singh) 4. 6-3/4, nose and 1-1/2. 1m, 14.28s.

Owner: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: Suraj Shaw.

5. DELHI RACE CLUB (1940) LTD TROPHY (Div, II): WOOD ART (M.S. Deora) 1, Rwanda (P. Vikram) 2, Stolen Glance (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Stern Maiden (K.V. Baskar) 4. 1-1/4 , hd and lnk. 1m, 16.30s.

Owner: Mr. M.P. Biddappa. Trainer: Uthaiah.

6. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB CUP: GOLD FAME (C. Umesh) 1, Salome (Koshi Kumar) 2, Safety (Inayat) 3 and Mystic Zlatan (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 3/4, 4 and hd. 1m, 41. 13s.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

7. MYSORE RACE CLUB LTD TROPHY: SHEER ELEGANCE (A.M. Tograllu) 1, King O Star (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Air Marshall (K.V. Baskar) 3 and Silver Soul (R. Manish) 4. not run: The Sting. 1-3/4, 7 and 1. 1m, 28.15s.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

