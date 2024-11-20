Seeking The Stars, Sonic Dash, Gold Ride and Tignanello impress

Seeking The Stars, Sonic Dash, Gold Ride and Tignanello impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov. 19).

Outer sand:

600m: Charukala (Hindu Singh) 47. Moved freely. Pneuma (M.S. Deora) 53. Urged. Aarini (Hindu Singh) 43. Handy. Lord Of The Turf (Bharat Mal) 43. Extended. Conscious Keeper (N. Darshan) 45.5. Easy. Amazing Joy (Hindu Singh) 43. Shaped well. Precious Gift (M.S. Deora) 43.5.

800m: Dedicate (Hindu Singh) 58, 600/43. Moved well. Vivaldi (Hindu Singh) 57.5, 600/43.5. Retains form. Alice Blue (M.S. Deora) Kallania (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Former moved better and finished two lengths in front. Tignanello (M.S. Deora) 56.5, 600/42.5. Responded well to the urgings. King Louis (S.J. Moulin) 57.5, 600/43. In good shape. Gold Ride (Hindu Singh) 56.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Cape Wickham Yash (Narredu) 57, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

Inner sand:

600m: King’s Guardian (Farid Ansari) 41. Worked well. Raffinato (rb) 40.5. Urged. Clockwise (rb), Face Off (rb) 39. They were extended and the former finished two lengths ahead. Forest Lake (Jitendra Singh) 47.5. Amazing Light (Shah Alam), Glorious Evensong (rb) 43. They finished together. Astapor (P. Vikram) 44.5. Easy. Grey Wind (M. Bhaskar), Aspen (rb) 40.5. Former finished three lengths in front. A 2-y-o (French Navy - High Above) 45. Moved freely. Queen Anula (rb), Sensations (K.V. Baskar) 39.5. They are in fine shape. Constant Variable (rb) 43.5. Fit. Black Label (Shah Alam) 44.5. Gajabo Grande (rb) 43. Handy. Paris O’Connor (rb) 45.5. Easy.

800m: Seeking The Stars (M.S. Deora), Pirate’s Love (rb) 52, 600/39.5. Former stretched out well and finished four lengths in front. Words Worth (Jitendra Singh), Sonic Dash (rb) 52, 600/38.5. Latter impressed. Perfect Blend (Farid Ansari), Chat (N. Darshan) 58, 600/43.5. Former moved well and finished two lengths in front. Ruling Star (Yash Narredu), Miss Allure (M. Bhaskar) 57.5, 600/41.5. They moved together. Wolf Creek (S.J. Moulin), Gold Fame (P. Vikram) 57.5, 600/43. Latter finished four lengths in front.

Gate practice (inner sand):

800m: Helen Of Troy (Bharat Mal), Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 53.28. Former finished two lengths in front. Royal Baron (S. Kabdhar), Polki (Ram Nandan), Elsa (C. Brisson) 55. Royal Baron finished a distance in front. Schnell (M.Bhaskar), Set In Gold (Yash Narredu) 50.48. Latter moved well and finished four lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Ampere - Reine Australe) (Shah Alam), Battalion’s Pride (Inayat) 55.79. They finished together. Mahlagha (Hindu Singh), Aletta (P. Vikram), It’s My Chance (rb) 51.98. Mahlagha impressed. Multicrown (S. Kabdhar), A 2-y-o Lord Admiral - Kneazle) (C. Brisson) Black Floral (Ram Nandan) 53.48. Multicrown finished well in front. Seattle Blue (rb), Masterpiece (rb) 57.82. Hawk Of The Wind (M. Bhaskar) Multiflora (rb) 52.58. Latter did not jump.