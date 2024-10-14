ADVERTISEMENT

Seeking The Stars, Pink Jasmine, Still I Rise and Multiflora catch the eye

Published - October 14, 2024 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI:

Seeking The Stars, Pink Jasmine, Still I Rise and Multiflora caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 13).

Outer sand:

800m: Royal Icon (M.S. Deora), Kings Return (A.S. Peter) 56.5, 600/42.5. A fir pair. Presto Power (A.M. Tograllu) 57.5, 600/43.5. Extended. Golden Marina (rb) 1-0, 600/46. Easy. Proposed (Farid Ansari) 56, 600/42. Urged. Knotty Dancer (A.M. Tograllu) 59.5, 600/45. Easy. Lebua (A.M. Tograllu) 57, 600/43. Handy. Blue Eyed Boy (Farid Ansari) 57.5, 600/43. Niggled.

1000m: Groovin (M.S. Deora) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600. 42.5. Shaped well. Honorable Lady (M.S. Deora) 1-12, 80057, 600/43. Extended in the last part. Be Calm (rb), Prince Purple (S. Kabdhar) 1-8.5, 800/56, 600/44. They were eased up. Danny’s Girl (M.S. Deora) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/40.5. Pushed. Pneuma (M.S. Deora), Opus One (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished a length in front.

Inner sand:

800m: Royal Baron (rb), Rinello (rb) 54.5, 600/39. A fit pair. Momentous (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Soft Whisper (S. Kabdhar) 56, 600/40.5. In good condition. Raffinato (rb) 54.5, 600/38. Worked well. Still I Rise (rb) 53, 600/36.5. Moved fluently. This Is Gold (M. Bhaskar) 57, 600/40.5. She moved well within herself. Glorious Sunshine (rb) 59, 600/44. Easy. Pluto (M. Bhaskar) 57, 600/39.5. In great heart. Queen Anula (rb) 51, 600/38.5. Stretched out well. Asio (M. Bhaskar) 55.5, 600/39. In fine nick. Samachar (rb) 58, 600/44. Easy.

1000m: Rise Again (rb), Marquita (Shah Alam) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/43.5. They finished together. New Dimension (M. Bhaskar) 1-15, 800/57, 600/41.5. Retains form. Authentic Bell (rb) 1-9.5, 800/53.5, 600/39. Strodeout well. Mystic Zlatan (rb) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Moved well. Pink Jasmine (rb) 1-4.5, 800/52, 600/40.5. A fine display. Speculation (S. Kabdhar) 1-10, 800/51, 600/38. Ridden out. Brilliant Lady (M. Bhaskar), Excellent Star (A.S. Peter) 1-11.5, 800/55.5, 600/40. They moved well. Blue Sapphire (rb), Desert Force (rb) 1-13, 800/57, 600/40. Former moved better and finished a length in front. Turf Melody (A.S. Peter), Multiflora (M. Bhaskar) 1-12, 800/55, 600/38. Latter showed out. Little Wonder (M.S. Deora) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Unextended. Gajabo Grande (1-10.5, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well.

1200m: Key To The Mint (Farid Ansari) 1-25, 1000/1-9.5, 800/55, 600/40. In fine trim. Dedicate (Hindu Singh) 1-32, (1200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Seeking The Stars (M.S. Deora) 1-16, 1000/1-4.5, 800/52, 600/40. An excellent display. Andorra (rb) 1-33, (1200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Vandhiyathevan (A.S. Peter), Angavai (N. Murugan) 1-32, 1000/1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Former finished three lengths in front.

Noted on Saturday (Oct. 12):

Inner sand:

800m: Amazing Light (rb), Clockwise (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. They finished together. Truth In Wine (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Raffinato (Ram Nandan), Rise Again (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45. Former finished about six lengths in front.

1200m: Diamond And Pearls (Inayat) 1-33, (1200-600) 44.5. Moved freely. Romualdo (rb) 1-32, (1200-600) 43.5. Eased up.

