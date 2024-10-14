GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seeking The Stars, Pink Jasmine, Still I Rise and Multiflora catch the eye

Published - October 14, 2024 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI:

Seeking The Stars, Pink Jasmine, Still I Rise and Multiflora caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 13).

Outer sand:

800m: Royal Icon (M.S. Deora), Kings Return (A.S. Peter) 56.5, 600/42.5. A fir pair. Presto Power (A.M. Tograllu) 57.5, 600/43.5. Extended. Golden Marina (rb) 1-0, 600/46. Easy. Proposed (Farid Ansari) 56, 600/42. Urged. Knotty Dancer (A.M. Tograllu) 59.5, 600/45. Easy. Lebua (A.M. Tograllu) 57, 600/43. Handy. Blue Eyed Boy (Farid Ansari) 57.5, 600/43. Niggled.

1000m: Groovin (M.S. Deora) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600. 42.5. Shaped well. Honorable Lady (M.S. Deora) 1-12, 80057, 600/43. Extended in the last part. Be Calm (rb), Prince Purple (S. Kabdhar) 1-8.5, 800/56, 600/44. They were eased up. Danny’s Girl (M.S. Deora) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/40.5. Pushed. Pneuma (M.S. Deora), Opus One (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished a length in front.

Inner sand:

800m: Royal Baron (rb), Rinello (rb) 54.5, 600/39. A fit pair. Momentous (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Soft Whisper (S. Kabdhar) 56, 600/40.5. In good condition. Raffinato (rb) 54.5, 600/38. Worked well. Still I Rise (rb) 53, 600/36.5. Moved fluently. This Is Gold (M. Bhaskar) 57, 600/40.5. She moved well within herself. Glorious Sunshine (rb) 59, 600/44. Easy. Pluto (M. Bhaskar) 57, 600/39.5. In great heart. Queen Anula (rb) 51, 600/38.5. Stretched out well. Asio (M. Bhaskar) 55.5, 600/39. In fine nick. Samachar (rb) 58, 600/44. Easy.

1000m: Rise Again (rb), Marquita (Shah Alam) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/43.5. They finished together. New Dimension (M. Bhaskar) 1-15, 800/57, 600/41.5. Retains form. Authentic Bell (rb) 1-9.5, 800/53.5, 600/39. Strodeout well. Mystic Zlatan (rb) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Moved well. Pink Jasmine (rb) 1-4.5, 800/52, 600/40.5. A fine display. Speculation (S. Kabdhar) 1-10, 800/51, 600/38. Ridden out. Brilliant Lady (M. Bhaskar), Excellent Star (A.S. Peter) 1-11.5, 800/55.5, 600/40. They moved well. Blue Sapphire (rb), Desert Force (rb) 1-13, 800/57, 600/40. Former moved better and finished a length in front. Turf Melody (A.S. Peter), Multiflora (M. Bhaskar) 1-12, 800/55, 600/38. Latter showed out. Little Wonder (M.S. Deora) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Unextended. Gajabo Grande (1-10.5, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well.

1200m: Key To The Mint (Farid Ansari) 1-25, 1000/1-9.5, 800/55, 600/40. In fine trim. Dedicate (Hindu Singh) 1-32, (1200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Seeking The Stars (M.S. Deora) 1-16, 1000/1-4.5, 800/52, 600/40. An excellent display. Andorra (rb) 1-33, (1200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Vandhiyathevan (A.S. Peter), Angavai (N. Murugan) 1-32, 1000/1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Former finished three lengths in front.

Noted on Saturday (Oct. 12):

Inner sand:

800m: Amazing Light (rb), Clockwise (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. They finished together. Truth In Wine (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Raffinato (Ram Nandan), Rise Again (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45. Former finished about six lengths in front.

1200m: Diamond And Pearls (Inayat) 1-33, (1200-600) 44.5. Moved freely. Romualdo (rb) 1-32, (1200-600) 43.5. Eased up.

Published - October 14, 2024 12:13 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.