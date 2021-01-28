Secretive Force wins feature event

Ms. Ameeta Mehra, Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards’s Secretive Force (Suraj Narredu up) won the South India Stayers Trial Stakes, the chief event of the races held here on Thursday (Jan. 28). Darius trains the winner.

In the Multitude Plate (Div. II), Star Waves won in 58.03s to better the record of 58.40s set by Egyptiana in 2017.

1. GAME OF THRONES PLATE (1,800m), rated 00 to 25: PERFECT SUPPORT (A. Ayaz khan) 1, Catalyst (Umesh) 2, Gardiner (Zervan) 3 and Betty Boop (Azfar Syeed) 4. 7-3/4, nk and 1/2. 1m, 55.21s. Owners: Mr. Shariq Joshy & Mr. G.S. Sarath Varun. Trainer: G.S. Parmar.

2. SANTA ANITA PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: RIPPLING WATERS (Nakhat Singh) 1, Katahdin (Zervan) 2, Farewell (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Romantic Bay (Manikandan) 4. 5, 4-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 11.67s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

3. MULTITUDE PLATE (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: STAR WAVES (Azfar Syeed) 1, Glorious Land (A.M. Alam) 2, Wakeful (Zervan) 3 and Kings Show (H. Rahul) 4. 4-1/2, 1-1/2 and 1. 58.03s (record time). Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

4. MULTITUDE PLATE (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: PRETTY GAL (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Royal Prestige (A.M. Alam) 2, Lord Ascot (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Henrietta (B. Nikhil) 4. 2-1/2, shd and 1. 59.05s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Karthik.

5. DHARMASENAN EBENEZER MEMORIAL CUP (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): BOLIVIA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Amore (Brisson) 2, Beauteous Maximus (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Dun It Again (P.K. Gaddam) 4. Lnk, 4-1/2 and 1. 59.92s. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: B. Suresh.

6. S. RANGARAJAN MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,800m), rated 60 to 85: RENO STAR (Akshay Kumar) 1, Royal Currency (Brisson) 2, Durango (Zervan) 3 and Royal Chieftain (P. Trevor) 4. 1-3/4, 1-3/4 and 6-1/4. 1m, 51.01s. Owner: Mr. H. Thambuswamy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

7. SOUTH INDIA STAYERS TRIAL STAKES (2,400m), 4-y-o & over (Terms): SECRETIVE FORCE (Suraj Narredu) 1, My Opinion (Akshay Kumar) 2, Point To Prove (Neeraj) 3 and Caprisca (P. Trevor) 4. 1-3/4, 1/2 and 5. 2m, 33.18s. Owners: Ms. Ameeta Mehra, Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer: Diarus.

8. COCCINELLA PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: GRAND ROYAL (Zervan) 1, Radical Review (Suraj Narredu) 2, Magical Wish (H. Rahul) 3 and Big Treasure (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-1/2, 4-1/2 and shd. 1m, 26.07s. Owners: M/s. Hyperion Blood Stock rep by Mr. & Mrs. Farouq Rattonsey, Mr. M. Sameer Rattonsey & Mr. Zaheer F. Rattonsey. Trainer: R. Foley.