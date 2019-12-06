Secretive Force expected to score

Secretive Force, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Ashoka Chakra Cup (1,800m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday (Dec. 6).

False rails (width about 6.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. HUTTARI FESTIVAL PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 20, 4-y-o & over, 1.45 p.m.: 1. Darahasini (8) P. Surya 60, 2. Apollo Bay (11) Kiran Rai 59.5, 3. Lovely Sierra (7) R. Pradeep 59, 4. Shaktiman (5) S. Shiva Kumar 59, 5. Varsha (1) Jagadeesh 58, 6. Prime Star (9) Tauseef 57.5, 7. Maybe Dimension (2) Ankit Yadav 57, 8. Show Girl (10) Srinath 56, 9. Gin Daisy (4) Chetan K 55.5, 10. Global Ruler (3) S. Shareef 55, 11. Duty Call (12) T.S. Jodha 53.5 and 12. Kanthaka (6) Rajesh K 53.

1. Show Girl, 2. Kanthaka, 3. Darahasini

2. RANGANATHITTU PLATE (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only, (Terms), 2.15: 1. Dream Chaser (3) Vaibhav 55, 2. Gallic (7) A. Imran 55, 3. Handsome (2) Suraj 55, 4. Lagarde (1) David Egan 55, 5. Mountain Lion (4) Trevor 55, 6. Allabouther (8) I. Chisty 53.5, 7. Angel Heart (6) R. Marshall 53.5 and 8. Glenary (5) S. Hussain 53.5.

1. Lagarde, 2. Handsome, 3. Mountain Lion

3. MADHUGIRI PLATE (1,100m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over, 2.45: 1. Red Galileo (1) I. Chisty 60, 2. Ispelldangertoall (10) A. Ramu 58.5, 3. Cashmere (12) M. Naveen 58, 4. Hidden Soldier (11) K. Raghu 58, 5. Ramon (2) Chetan G 57.5, 6. Capstone (4) Kiran Rai 57, 7. Aerospeed (5) Arvind Kumar 56, 8. Azeemki Princess (6) T.S. Jodha 56, 9. Flicka (8) Ashok Kumar 56, 10. Bold Runner (7) Naveen Kumar 54.5, 11. Grecian Light (9) Vaibhav 53 and 12. Perfect King (3) Sai Kiran 52.5.

1. Red Galileo, 2. Ispelldangertoall, 3. Capstone

4. BROADACRES STUD PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over, 3.15: 1. Attorney General (1) Srinath 60, 2. Tarini (6) M. Naveen 59.5, 3. Tokyo Rose (2) S. John 59, 4. Dream Star (9) R. Manjunath 58.5, 5. Tzar (7) T.S. Jodha 58, 6. Bold Move (5) S. Shareef 57.5, 7. After Hours (3) Bhanu Singh 55.5, 8. Birchwood (8) Kiran Rai 55.5, 9. Stari Grad (10) A. Vishwanath 55.5 and 10. Dagobert (4) S. Shiva Kumar 55.

1. Attorney General, 2. Birchwood, 3. Tzar

5. RACING PATRONS TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 & above, 3.45: 1. Royal Crystal (6) S. John 60, 2. Kerazano (2) David Allan 58.5, 3. Into The Groove (4) Trevor 58, 4. Louisiana (10) Srinath 56.5, 5. Life Awaits (12) Md. Aliyar 55, 6. Regal Music (11) B. Dharshan 55, 7. Blue Blazer (5) S. Shiva Kumar 54.5, 8. Side Winder (1) Arvind Kumar 54.5, 9. Treasure Delight (8) S. Hussain 54, 10. Turf Magic (9) Colm O’Donoghue 54, 11. Ashwa Raftar (7) I. Chisty 52 and 12. Land Of Liberty (3) Rajesh K 50.

1. Royal Crystal, 2. Kerazano, 3. Into The Groove

6. ASHOKA CHAKRA CUP (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-15: 1. Big Sur (3) David Allan 60.5, 2. Salazaar (2) S. John 59, 3. Secretive Force (1) David Egan 58 and 4. Brave Lady (4) Jagadeesh 54.5.

1. Secretive Force, 2. Big Sur

7. BROADACRES STUD PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over, 4.45: 1. Siyouni (3) Mark 60, 2. Call Me Maybe (6) I. Chisty 59.5, 3. Habanero (10) Raja Rao 58, 4. Emidio (7) A. Ramu 57.5, 5. Scarlet Princess (5) R. Marshall 56.5, 6. Amazonite (1) S. Shareef 56, 7. Fantastic App (4) Irvan 56, 8. Morrane Gabriella (8) R. Pradeep 56, 9. Princeazeem (11) T.S. Jodha 55, 10. San Bernardino (2) Trevor 55 and 11. Florencia (9) Rayan 52.5.

1. San Bernardino, 2. Call Me Maybe, 3. Fantastic App

8. PRATAP STUD PLATE (1,600m), rated 45 to 65, 5.15: 1. Commodus (8) Trevor 60, 2. Knight Templar (2) David Allan 59.5, 3. Lycurgus (7) Vaibhav 58.5, 4. Treasure Striker (4) Darshan 58, 5. Foi Et Amour (3) D. Patel 55.5, 6. Winning Heart (6) Jagadeesh 54.5, 7. Brooklyn Supreme (5) Vinod Shinde 53 and 8. Speedster (1) S. Shareef 53.

1. Knight Templar, 2. Commodus, 3. Speedster

Day’s best: Knight Templar

Double: Attorney General - Secretive Force

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tre (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.