Secret Of Life claims South India Oaks

CHENNAI:

27 January 2022 18:49 IST

S.S. Attaollahi’s Secret Of Life (Akshay Kumar astride) claimed the South India Oaks, the star attraction of the races held here on Thursday (Jan. 27). The winner is owned by M/s. Hyperion Bloodstock rep. by Mr. & Mrs. Farouq K. Rattonsey, Mr. Sameer F. Rattonsey & Mr. Zaheer F. Rattonsey & Mr. Hussain Sultan Ali Nensey.

Secret Of Life, who jumped out smartly led all the way. The filly had a stiff challenge in the final stages from Alicia and Princess Gloria but she responded well to Akshay’s reminders and won comfortably.

1. STEP BY STEP HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 00 to 25: DRIFTWOOD PACIFIC (Angad) 1, Priceless Treasure (Yash Narredu) 2, Pacific Striker (A. Ayaz Khan) 3 and Bright Light (Shahzad Alam) 4. 1-3/4, snk and snk. 1m 2.59s.

Owner: Mr. Tatineni Prasad Rao. Trainer: Vishesh.

2. KUMARARAJAH M.A.M. MUTHIAH MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (no whip): ALEXANDER (Yash Narredu) 1, Streek (Angad) 2, Andromeda Sky (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Renzaccio (A. Ayaz Khan) 4. 3/4, 2-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m 7.79s.

Owners: M/s. Stride Livestock, Mr. Chetan Shah, Mr. Prem F. Vazirani & Mrs. B.E. Saldanha. Trainer: D. Narredu.

3. DR. M.A. CHIDAMBARAM MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): ZUCARDI (Akshay Kumar) 1, Single Malt (C. Umesh) 2, Gold Kite (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Shez R Star (Ashhad Asbar) 4. Lnk, 2-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 6.75s.

Owners: Mr. Arun Alagappan Racing, Mr. Chandrakanth Kankaria, Dr. Mahendran, Mr. Angad Singh. Trainer: B. Suresh.

4. TURF AUTHORITIES OF INDIA TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: PENSE’E (Neeraj)1, Mr Kool (Akshay Kumar) 2, Oui Sauvage (Santosh G) 3 and Beethovan (C. Umesh) 4. 3-1/2, 1-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 12.66s.

Owner: Mr. S.M. Ruia. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

5. A.M.K.M. AL. MUTHUKARUPPAN CHETTIAR MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: ANASTASIA (Yash Narredu) 1, Rehannon (Koshi Kumar) 2, Papparazi (Dhanu Singh) 3 and Skylight (C. Umesh) 4. Nose, 3-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 13.38s.

Owners: M/s. Stride Livestock, Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah & Mr. Suresh G Advani. Trainer: D. Narredu.

6. TURF AUTHORITIES OF INDIA TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: GODS PLAN (P. Trevor) 1, Emelda (Akshay Kumar) 2, Glenary (C. Umesh) 3 and Torbert (C. Brisson) 4. 1, 4 and nk. 1m 12.87s.

Owners: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

7. NATIVE KNIGHT HANDICAP (2,000m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19 eligible): WELLINGTON (C.S. Jodha) 1, Easy Rider (Yash Narredu) 2, Illustrious Ruler (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Ganton (C. Umesh) 4. Not run: Moresco. Nk, 1-1/2 and 7. 2m 7.58s.

Owners: Mr. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Mrs. Shahnaz Akhtar Peerbhoy, Mr. Sudendu Shah, M/s. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm & Mr. Ajay Kumar Arora. Trainer: A. Jodha.

8. A CHERIYAN MEMORIAL TROPHY (2,000m), rated 40 to 65 (20 to 39 eligible): EXEMPLIFY (C.S. Jodha) 1, Divina (C. Brisson) 2, Winning Brave (Yash Narredu) 3 and Royal Commander (Nakhat Singh) 4. 2-1/4, hd and 1-1/4. 2m 8.48s.

Owners: M/s. Diamond Band Racing Syndicate, Mr. Haider Soomar, Mr. Kersi H Vachha & Mr. Sudendu Shah. Trainer: A. Jodha.

9. SOUTH INDIA OAKS (2,400m), (Gr. II), 4-y-o Fillies only (Terms): SECRET OF LIFE (Western Aristocrat - Phenomenale) Akshay Kumar 1, ALICIA (Western Aristocrat - Heather) P. Trevor 2, PRINCESS GLORIA (Multidimensional - Gloriosa) S. John 3 and CHASHNI (Kingda Ka - Maun Vrat) P.P. Dhebe 4. 3, snk and 3-3/4. 2m 34.93s.

Owners: M/s Hyperion Bloodstock rep. by Mr. & Mrs. Farouq K. Rattonsey, Mr. Sameer F. Rattonsey & Mr. Zaheer F. Rattonsey & Mr. Hussain Sultan Ali Nensey. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.