BENGALURU:

09 August 2021 19:14 IST

Due to administrative reasons, the Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club Ltd. have decided to postpone the second day races scheduled to be held on Aug. 13 (Friday) to Aug. 22 (Sunday). The third day races, scheduled to be held on Aug. 14 (Saturday), has been cancelled and the rescheduled date will be published later.

Advertising

Advertising