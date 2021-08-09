Due to administrative reasons, the Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club Ltd. have decided to postpone the second day races scheduled to be held on Aug. 13 (Friday) to Aug. 22 (Sunday). The third day races, scheduled to be held on Aug. 14 (Saturday), has been cancelled and the rescheduled date will be published later.
Second day of Bengaluru races postponed, third day races cancelled
BENGALURU:,
August 09, 2021 19:14 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 9, 2021 7:19:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/second-day-of-bengaluru-races-postponed-third-day-races-cancelled/article35817931.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story