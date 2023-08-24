HamberMenu
Sea The Sun shines

August 24, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - PUNE:

Sea The Sun shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 24) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim) 37. Moved well. Sovereign Grey (app) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Zarafat (Gagandeep), Blue Eyed Boy (S. Kamble) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Golden Neil (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Chenevix Trench (C. Umesh), Jendayi (Trevor) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Yuletide (Mustakim) 53, 600/39. Urged. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Whatsinaname (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Fashion Icon (Vinod) 51, 600/38. Pressed.

1200m: Sea The Sun (Chouhan) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Reminiscence (Kirtish), Sunburst (C. Umesh) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. Zuccaro (R. Manish) 1-22, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1600m: Kings Ransom (Chouhan) 1-55, 1400/1-40, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently.

