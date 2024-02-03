ADVERTISEMENT

Sea The Sun, and Big Red please

February 03, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Sea The Sun and Big Red pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb. 3) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Shambala (Vinod Shinde), Higher Love (Mosin) 41. Former ended four lengths in front. Goddess Of Dawn (rb) 40. Moved freely. Come September (Mustakim), Bombay (rb) 42. Former better.

800m: Flashman (Vinod Shinde), Chieftain (Mosin) 55, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Deo Volente (Bhawani) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Sea The Sun (C. Umesh) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Idealista (V. Bunde), Endurance (Mustakim) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. They were pushed and former finished one length in front. Big Red (V. Bunde), Truly Epic (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished a length in front.

