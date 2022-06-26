Sea Lion, Priceless Gold, A Star Is Born, and Bellator excel
Sea Lion, Priceless Gold, A Star Is Born, and Bellator excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (June 26).
Outer sand:600m: Benediction (rb) 45. Moved freely. Ayr (Kiran N) 42.5. In fine trim.
1000m: Shamrock (Suraj), Wonderful (Yash) 1-15, 600/43.5. Former pleased. Bangor On Dee (rb), Varenna (Kiran N) 1-14.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths in front.
1200m: Corfe Castle (Kiran N) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Hero Of The East (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Smashing Blue (Akshay K) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. In fine nick.
1400m: Forever Together (Suraj) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Truly Epic (Srinath) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A good display. A Star Is Born (Yash) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Moved attractively. Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. A good display. Gimme (N.S. Parmar) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Pleased. Sea Lion (Likith), Johnny Bravo (Nazerul) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former put up a fine display.
1600m: Bellator (rb), Dexa (Srinath) 1-53, 1,400/1-35.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished well ahead.
