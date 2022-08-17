Sea Lion and All Attractive please

ADVERTISEMENT

Sea Lion and All Attractive pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (August 17).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Mystical Merkabah (rb) 45. Moved on the bit. Southern Chrome (Kiran Rai), Elite Crown (G. Vivek) 45.5. They finished level.

1000m: Fernet Branca (Arul) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Unyielding (Arul) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Michigan Melody (B. Paswan) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Easy.

1400m: All Attractive (P. Ramesh) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Sea Lion (Likith) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved nicely.