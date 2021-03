Scintillating Lass claims Governor’s Trophy

BENGALURU:

13 March 2021 19:06 IST

S. Attaollahi-trained Scintillating Lass (Srinath up) won the Governor’s Trophy, the chief event of the races held here on Saturday (Mar 13). The winner is owned by Mr. Daulat Chhabria & Sarainaga Racing Pvt. Ltd.

1. GOOD-BYE PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 20: AZEEMKI PRINCESS (H.M. Akshay) 1, Song And Dance (Rayan) 2, Sizzler (Darshan) 3 and Je Ne Sais Quoi (B. Nayak) 4. Lnk, 3 and Nk. 1m, 28.58s. ₹82 (w), 26, 18 and 31 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 78, FP: 425, Q: 226, Trinella: 2,480 and 1,240, Exacta: 16,800 and 7,200. Favourite: Altair. Owner: Mr. Syed Muheeb. Trainer: Mahmood Khan.

2. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o only: RULE OF ENGAGEMENT (J.H. Arul) 1, Ocean Dunes (Trevor) 2, Impeccable (Srinath) 3 and Orleans (Akshay K) 4. 5, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 13.63s. ₹19 (w), 12, 14 and 20 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 44, FP: 118, Q: 66, Trinella: 289 and 178, Exacta: 1,993 and 712. Favourite: Rule Of Engagement. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

3. PREMIUM SPIRIT PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): OWN LEGACY (Trevor) 1, Mitsuro (Darshan) 2, Ohanna (R. Marshall) 3 and War Chieftain (Akshay K) 4. Not run: Imperial Blue. 4-3/4, Nk and 1. 1m, 26.77s. ₹16 (w), 13, 16 and 13 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 35, FP: 57, Q: 42, Trinella: 182 and 79, Exacta: 254 and 85. Favourite: Own Legacy. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

4. CHAMPION TRAINER TROPHY (1,600m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o only: ROYAL BLOSSOM (Antony) 1, Almanach (Trevor) 2, Southernaristocrat (Srinath) 3 and Dream Chaser (Kiran Rai) 4. Not run: Arlette. 5-1/4, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 39.28s. ₹17 (w), 13, 12 and 22 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 49, FP: 49, Q: 22, Trinella: 147 and 92, Exacta: 1,553 and 1,815. Favourite: Royal Blossom. Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

5. LEADING STUD TROPHY (1,400m), rated 30 to 50: GRIFFIN (Salman Khan) 1, Katana (Trevor) 2, Twinkle Feet (Arshad) 3 and Classic Charm (Darshan) 4. Not run: Mountain Lion. Shd, Nose and 1/2. 1m, 26.10s. ₹186 (w), 31, 12 and 14 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 45, FP: 783, Q: 374, Trinella: 1,922 and 2,882, Exacta: 15,831 and 6,785. Favourite: See My Heels. Owner: Mr. Mohd Javeed Ghatala. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

6. LEADING OWNER TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 & above: MALWA (Akshay K) 1, Alexandre Dumas (Sai Kiran) 2, Velocidad (Trevor) 3 and Set To Win (Sai Kumar) 4. 3-3/4, 1 and Nk. 1m, 25.35s. ₹50 (w), 18, 29 and 13 (p), SHP: 92, THP: 52, FP: 611, Q: 207, Trinella: 965 and 341, Exacta: 3,706 and 1,588. Favourite: Velocidad. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mrs. Rina Mahindra & M/S. Deciding Factor LLP. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. GOVERNOR’S TROPHY (1,600m), 3-y-o, (Terms): SCINTILLATING LASS (Srinath) 1, Chashni (Trevor) 2, Soloist (Akshay K) 3 and Silvarius (Antony) 4. Not run: Teresita. 3/4, 5-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 39.76s. ₹18 (w), 12 and 15 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 25, FP: 57, Q: 20, Trinella: 39 and 19 (p), Exacta: 54 and 22. Favourite: Scintillating Lass. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria & Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

8. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o only: MYSTIC EYE (Zervan) 1, Copper Sunrise (Antony) 2, Flamingo Road (Akshay K) 3 and Capable (S. Saqlain) 4. Not run: Belli Deepa. 1, 1-3/4 and 4-3/4. 1m, 13.76s. ₹45 (w), 16, 13 and 20 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 48, FP: 125, Q: 50, Trinella: 248 and 135, Exacta: 4,349 and 3,355. Favourite: Copper Sunrise. Owner: Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

9. SEABISCUIT SALVER (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: STRIKING MEMORY (S. Saqlain) 1, Happy Dancing (Md. Aliyar) 2, Adela (Chethan G) 3 and Another Rainbow (H.M. Akshay) 4. 1-1/2, Lnk and 3/4. 1m, 27.56s. ₹35 (w), 17, 40 and 20 (p), SHP: 138, THP: 56, FP: 557, Q: 407, Trinella: 4,218 and 1,162, Exacta: 47,863 and 20,513. Favourite: Marco Polo. Owner: Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

Jackpot: ₹70,310 (seven tkts.); Runner-up: 7,273 (29 tkts.); Treble (i): 212 (28 tkts.); (ii): 7,091 (one tkt.); (iii): 353 (51 tkts.).