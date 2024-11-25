ADVERTISEMENT

Scarlette Lady, Bourbonaire, Ashwa Kali Bhavi, John Wick, Final Call and Mystikos excel

Published - November 25, 2024 05:24 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Scarlette Lady, Bourbonaire, Ashwa Kali Bhavi, John Wick, Final Call and Mystikos excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 25).

Inner sand:

600m: Eternal Princess (Shinde) 40. Shaped well.

1000m: Real Happiness (P. Trevor) 1-7.5, 600/40. Moved well. Divine Art (Suraj) 1-7, 600/39. In fine nick. River Deep (A. Ramu), Aditya (M. Naveen) 1-7.5, 600/40.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Queen Of Kings (Prabhakaran), Golden Glory (Suraj) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Densetsu (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 37.5. Eased up.

1400m: Rise And Reign (Suraj) 1-37, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. A good display.

Outer sand:

600m: Asagiri (Suraj) 43.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Ashwa Jimbabe (Suraj), Resplendence (Shinde) 1-14, 600/45. They moved impressively. Multi Success (Shinde), Most And More (Siddaraju) 1-16.5, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Eleanora (Prabhakaran), Contessina (Suraj) 1-16.5, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Fearless Joey (Shinde) 1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Priceless Gold (Shinde), Star Studded (Suraj) 1-16, 600/45. They moved on the bit.

1200m: Verrazzano (Siddaraju), Star Serenade (Suraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Eastern Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Champions Way (Shinde) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Prophecy (Shinde) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Shaped well. Splendido (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Ashwa Kali Bhavi (Suraj), Immortal Beauty (Shinde) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Scarlette Lady (Akshay) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Maintains form. John Wick (Akshay) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display. Mystikos (Antony) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Retains form. Emphatic (P. Trevor) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved attractively. Final Call (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Catch the eye.

1600m: Excellent Lass (Suraj), Priceless Prince (Shinde) 1-55, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Former moved fluently while the latter joined at 1,000m and finished level. Bourbonaire (Shinde) 1-59, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. A pleasing display. Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 2-1, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved with plenty in hand.

Inner sand — Nov. 24:

600m: Ruling Dynasty (Mudassar), Redefined (rb) 39.5. They finished together. Il Volo (Darshan) 40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

1000m: Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 1-15, 600/42. Impressed. Windcleaver (rb) 1-16.5, 600/46. Easy.

1400m: Tehani (Indrajeet) 1-37, 1,200/1-38.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A fine display.

