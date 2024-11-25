 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Scarlette Lady, Bourbonaire, Ashwa Kali Bhavi, John Wick, Final Call and Mystikos excel

Published - November 25, 2024 05:24 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Scarlette Lady, Bourbonaire, Ashwa Kali Bhavi, John Wick, Final Call and Mystikos excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 25).

Inner sand:

600m: Eternal Princess (Shinde) 40. Shaped well.

1000m: Real Happiness (P. Trevor) 1-7.5, 600/40. Moved well. Divine Art (Suraj) 1-7, 600/39. In fine nick. River Deep (A. Ramu), Aditya (M. Naveen) 1-7.5, 600/40.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Queen Of Kings (Prabhakaran), Golden Glory (Suraj) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Densetsu (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 37.5. Eased up.

1400m: Rise And Reign (Suraj) 1-37, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. A good display.

Outer sand:

600m: Asagiri (Suraj) 43.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Ashwa Jimbabe (Suraj), Resplendence (Shinde) 1-14, 600/45. They moved impressively. Multi Success (Shinde), Most And More (Siddaraju) 1-16.5, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Eleanora (Prabhakaran), Contessina (Suraj) 1-16.5, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Fearless Joey (Shinde) 1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Priceless Gold (Shinde), Star Studded (Suraj) 1-16, 600/45. They moved on the bit.

1200m: Verrazzano (Siddaraju), Star Serenade (Suraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Eastern Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Champions Way (Shinde) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Prophecy (Shinde) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Shaped well. Splendido (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Ashwa Kali Bhavi (Suraj), Immortal Beauty (Shinde) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Scarlette Lady (Akshay) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Maintains form. John Wick (Akshay) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display. Mystikos (Antony) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Retains form. Emphatic (P. Trevor) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved attractively. Final Call (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Catch the eye.

1600m: Excellent Lass (Suraj), Priceless Prince (Shinde) 1-55, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Former moved fluently while the latter joined at 1,000m and finished level. Bourbonaire (Shinde) 1-59, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. A pleasing display. Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 2-1, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved with plenty in hand.

Inner sand — Nov. 24:

600m: Ruling Dynasty (Mudassar), Redefined (rb) 39.5. They finished together. Il Volo (Darshan) 40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

1000m: Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 1-15, 600/42. Impressed. Windcleaver (rb) 1-16.5, 600/46. Easy.

1400m: Tehani (Indrajeet) 1-37, 1,200/1-38.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A fine display.

Published - November 25, 2024 05:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.