Scaramanga pleases

February 08, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Mumbai

Scaramanga pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 8) morning.

Inner sand.

800m: Waikiki (Parmar) 56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Break Point (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Golden Glow (Mustakim) 53, 600/38. Shaped well.

1000m: Giorgio (Kirtish), Tiepolo (C. Umesh) 1-12, 600/43. They were easy. Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well. Friends First (P. Vinod) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively.

1200m: Wild Thing (Parmar) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. Majorella Blue (R. Ajinkya) 1-27, 600/45. Easy.

1600m: Regal Command (Bhawani) 1-54, 1200/1-24, 800/57, 600/43. Moved freely.