Scaramanga excels

February 04, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Scaramanga excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Feb. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Renaissance Art (Kirtish), Mighty Sparrow (rb) 57, 600/42. They finished level.

1000m: Gambino (Bhawani), The General (T. Atul) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Pair urged and ended level. Sunburst (C. Umesh), Mariana (Kirtish) 1-12, 600/42. They were easy. Picasso (J. Chinoy), Santissimo (Kirtish) 1-12, 600/43. Former was three lengths better. Jagger (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well. Judy Blue Eyes (app) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Pressed. Brego (T.S. Jodha), Cornerstone (app) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively.

